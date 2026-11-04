Migdal Ohr UK celebrates the power of conversation and connection

Migdal Ohr UK brought together three Jewish voices for an evening of conversation at the artsdepot in Finchley on Sunday 1 November.

Hosted by television personality and content creator Ben Rebuck, the event was partnered with KEN Talks, a platform promoting Jewish thinkers, creators and leaders, with guests joining talks and discussions to raise money for the charity which supports more than 10,000 vulnerable, orphaned and at-risk children across Israel.

The first speaker, award-winning filmmaker Talia Smith, explored why some stories change perspectives while others provoke arguments; second was Lauren Vaknine, holistic health coach and TEDx speaker, who shared her personal journey from a childhood marked by severe juvenile rheumatoid arthritis to rebuilding her health; completing the line-up was Falmer, chef, DJ and content creator, who challenged the audience to consider whether they spend more time consuming content than creating something of their own.

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The three talks were followed by a panel discussion exploring authenticity, Jewish identity and the importance of maintaining human connections in an increasingly digital world.

Amit Fraser, chief executive for Migdal Ohr across Europe, said: “We were delighted to partner with KEN Talks for an evening that celebrated the power of ideas, resilience and human connection. At Migdal Ohr, we see every day how the right support, encouragement and opportunities can transform a child’s life. The messages shared throughout the evening reflect our belief that everyone deserves the chance to discover their potential and build a brighter future.”

Migdal Ohr UK supports the work of Migdal Ohr in Israel, one of the country’s largest welfare and educational networks, established in 1972 by Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman.