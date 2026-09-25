Miliband issues warning to Iranian foreign minister at UN meeting over attacks on UK Jewish community

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has warned Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, that the UK will “not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil—including attacks on the British Jewish community.”

Jewish News understands that Miliband issued the warning during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City, amid concerns over suspected Iranian links to a recent wave of attacks targeting Jewish communities in the UK.

The most recent incident occurred over Rosh Hashanah, when a group of hooded youths launched fireworks at the Lauderdale Road Synagogue in Maida Vale, north-west London.

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British intelligence chiefs and counter-terrorism police are investigating whether individuals affiliated with the Iranian state played a role in incidents that have unsettled the community, including the attack on a Hatzola ambulance.

The Foreign Office confirmed that Miliband specifically raised the issue of “attacks on the British Jewish community” during his face-to-face meeting with Araghchi at the UNGA.

Photographs of the Foreign Secretary shaking hands with his Iranian counterpart initially sparked criticism on social media.

Miliband also addressed the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, urging Araghchi to pursue “de-escalation and diplomacy instead of prolonging the war.” He underlined the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil and gas shipments.

In February, joint US and Israeli military action in Iran resulted in the death of the country’s supreme leader.

Iran retaliated with strikes against Israel and neighbouring Gulf Arab states hosting US military bases, and subsequently closed the Strait of Hormuz. The closure has affected a fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments, with significant repercussions for the global economy.

During Thursday’s meeting, Miliband also raised the continued detention of Lindsay and Craig Foreman, who were arrested in Iran 20 months ago while on a motorbike journey.

In February, both were sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which they deny.

According to the Foreign Office, Miliband reiterated the UK’s call for their immediate release and emphasised that their welfare remains a priority for the government.