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Miliband sanctions plan against Israeli settlements to be announced Tuesday

New measures will target agricultural goods imported from West Bank settlements, but will stop short of hitting all service industries

By Lee Harpin September 7, 2026, 11:48 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

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Ed Miliband. Pic PA
Ed Miliband. Pic PA

Ed Miliband is set to announce sweeping new sanctions on goods produced in and imported from Israeli settlements in the West Bank during a statement to parliament on Tuesday.

The new measures will be accompanied by further steps directly targeting individuals and companies profiting from businesses operating in the region.

Jewish News understands the sanctions will focus on produce, including agricultural goods, imported from settlements deemed illegal under international law.

However, they will stop short of covering all service industries—such as banking, telecommunications, and some technology firms—due to enforcement challenges.

Both France and Canada are understood to be weighing up announcing their own moves to coincide with the UK action.

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In remarks likely to provoke strong reactions in Israel and among several UK communal organisations, Miliband is expected to voice concern about the possibility of “ethnic cleansing” in the West Bank.

 

An Israeli settlement overlooks the West Bank landscape. Photo: Wikipedia

However, he is understood to be stopping short of accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

He will confirm that the UK is expanding its sanctions regime, which has previously targeted both individuals implicated in settler violence and companies involved in the expansion of Israeli settlements.

The sanctions are intended as a warning to British companies considering bids for construction projects in the E1 area of the West Bank—a region where Israeli development could divide Palestinian territory and potentially end any prospects for a two-state solution.

To address concerns that UK sanctions might impact Jewish religious practice in places such as Jerusalem’s Old City, the Foreign Secretary is expected to confirm exemptions for traders engaged in humanitarian or solely religious work.

In a significant shift, the Foreign Secretary will also confirm that the UK now backs a landmark 2024 Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which obliges states to “take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that help sustain illegal settlements.”

Former Attorney General Richard Hermer KC has reportedly completed a review of the UK’s compliance with international law and Israel’s actions in the West Bank.

Miliband is expected to confirm, in strong terms, that the Andy Burnham government now accepts the ICJ’s ruling that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is unlawful.

Seeking understanding from the community, Miliband is expected to highlight his family ties to Israel.

 

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at White House in Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026. (Maâayan Toaf (GPO)/Handout

He will also reaffirm his support for a two-state solution and acknowledge both the impact of the Holocaust and the October 7 Hamas attack on the Jewish world.

Burnham discussed the UK sanctions in a phone call with US president Donald Trump on Monday.

Israel has already responded angrily to news of the expected sanctions, threatening retaliation.

Far-right minister Ben-Gvir has called for sanctions against the UK over its “occupation” of the Falkland Islands, though a more probable response might be the expulsion of British representatives from an international command centre in Kiryat Gat that is overseeing the ceasefire in Gaza.

Jewish News exclusively revealed in July how Burnham planned to introduce sanctions against Israel over the West Bank settlements. The government spoke with communal organisations including Yachad, along with Israeli human rights groups, help advise them on the move.

The PM  and Miliband were warned there was only a “short window” to introduce them when parliament returned this month. The government was warned about the timing of the Jewish High Holy Days.

PM Andy Burnham hold meeting with Jewish communal leaders

Parliament also breaks up for the party conference season later this month.

The Israeli elections take place on October 27. Critics of the sanctions have warned about the possibility that Benjamin Netanyahu aims to exploit UK interference, for electoral gain.

But the government believes the move ahead of the election could act as an incentive to opposition parties in the run up to the election.

Some communal organisations have raised fears about the unintended impact of the move and the further demonisation of Israel on British Jews.

But some supporters argue Israeli extremist actions in the West Bank only serves to fuel further hatred of the state, including amongst those previously not moved to comment on the region.

Jewish News exclusive report on sanctions in July 2026

Other government officials also point to the October 19th E1 tender bids deadline for a reason to take action now.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council have all expressed concern about UK sanctions in advance.

Burnham met with Jewish leaders last week to hear concerns raised again.

On Monday night, Jonathan Hall KC, the government’s independent adviser on terrorism, expressed some concern that the sanctions announcement could impact on the safety of UK Jews.

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