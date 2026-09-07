Miliband sanctions plan against Israeli settlements to be announced Tuesday

Ed Miliband is set to announce sweeping new sanctions on goods produced in and imported from Israeli settlements in the West Bank during a statement to parliament on Tuesday.

The new measures will be accompanied by further steps directly targeting individuals and companies profiting from businesses operating in the region.

Jewish News understands the sanctions will focus on produce, including agricultural goods, imported from settlements deemed illegal under international law.

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However, they will stop short of covering all service industries—such as banking, telecommunications, and some technology firms—due to enforcement challenges.

Both France and Canada are understood to be weighing up announcing their own moves to coincide with the UK action.

In remarks likely to provoke strong reactions in Israel and among several UK communal organisations, Miliband is expected to voice concern about the possibility of “ethnic cleansing” in the West Bank.

However, he is understood to be stopping short of accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

He will confirm that the UK is expanding its sanctions regime, which has previously targeted both individuals implicated in settler violence and companies involved in the expansion of Israeli settlements.

The sanctions are intended as a warning to British companies considering bids for construction projects in the E1 area of the West Bank—a region where Israeli development could divide Palestinian territory and potentially end any prospects for a two-state solution.

To address concerns that UK sanctions might impact Jewish religious practice in places such as Jerusalem’s Old City, the Foreign Secretary is expected to confirm exemptions for traders engaged in humanitarian or solely religious work.

In a significant shift, the Foreign Secretary will also confirm that the UK now backs a landmark 2024 Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which obliges states to “take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that help sustain illegal settlements.”

Former Attorney General Richard Hermer KC has reportedly completed a review of the UK’s compliance with international law and Israel’s actions in the West Bank.

Miliband is expected to confirm, in strong terms, that the Andy Burnham government now accepts the ICJ’s ruling that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is unlawful.

Seeking understanding from the community, Miliband is expected to highlight his family ties to Israel.

He will also reaffirm his support for a two-state solution and acknowledge both the impact of the Holocaust and the October 7 Hamas attack on the Jewish world.

Burnham discussed the UK sanctions in a phone call with US president Donald Trump on Monday.

Israel has already responded angrily to news of the expected sanctions, threatening retaliation.

Far-right minister Ben-Gvir has called for sanctions against the UK over its “occupation” of the Falkland Islands, though a more probable response might be the expulsion of British representatives from an international command centre in Kiryat Gat that is overseeing the ceasefire in Gaza.