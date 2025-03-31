Mill Hill family mourns mother and daughters killed in Shabbat crash
The victims, who had close family in London, were struck while walking home from synagogue in New York
A north London Jewish family is in mourning after a mother and her two daughters – the daughter and granddaughters of members of Mill Hill Synagogue – were killed in a car crash while walking home from synagogue on Shabbat in Brooklyn.
Natasha (Sara) Saada, 34, and her daughters Diana, eight, and Debra, five, were struck and killed on Saturday afternoon in the Midwood neighbourhood of South Brooklyn. A third child, a boy, was critically injured and remains in hospital.
According to New York police, a silver Toyota Camry was rear-ended by an Audi sedan while turning on Ocean Parkway, a major road in the area. The collision pushed the Audi forward into a group of pedestrians. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The family are to be flown to Israel, where they will be buried at Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the crash “a tragic accident of Shakespearean proportion”, describing it as especially painful for a “very close-knit” and “very religious” community. He and other officials visited the grieving family and called for urgent action to address road safety.
Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet, rabbi of Shahin and Jack Assil – Natasha’s parents – at Mill Hill Synagogue, travelled to Israel to join the family for the funeral. He said: “The whole community is grief-stricken. Natasha grew up in Mill Hill and is fondly remembered by many. They are a beautiful family and we are all mourning along with them.”
The driver of the Audi, 32-year-old Miriam Yarimi, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital in stable condition. She has been charged with multiple offences, including three counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and reckless driving.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Yarimi was driving with a suspended licence and had a record of dozens of traffic violations. “Speed certainly may have been a factor,” she said. “This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn’t have been on the road.”
Yarimi, who is believed to be part of the Jewish community in New York, runs a wig business and has posted on social media about Shabbat and Jewish festivals. She previously shared photos of a blue Audi with the number plate “WIGM8KER”.
The deaths have promoted grief and shock across Jewish communities in New York, Israel and the UK. Mill Hill Synagogue informed its members of the tragedy in an email over the weekend.
Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.