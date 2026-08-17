Restore Britain donor praised Hitler and accused Jews of ‘deceiving’ public

A donor to Restore Britain praised Adolf Hitler and claimed Jews were “deceiving” the public about their population numbers, it has emerged.

Miles Routledge, an online personality known as “Lord Miles”, who has built a following by travelling to war zones and other dangerous destinations, donated to the party and was part of its Cromwell Club, an exclusive group for supporters contributing £2,500 a year, according to The Telegraph.

Routledge has previously written on X: “Hitler was a great man, God bless him. We need another Hitler.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He also said the prospect of “another Hitler” emerging by 2039 filled him with “joy and hope for the world”.

In separate comments about Jews, Routledge claimed they were “deceiving us about their true numbers” in order to “cling to that ‘brink of extinction’ myth”.

He also described the phrase “awesome Jew” as an “oxymoron”, comparing it with “loving paedophile” and “peaceful genocide in Gaza”.

Responding to The Telegraph’s report about his comments and links to Restore Britain, Routledge wrote on X: “Heil Hitler and such”.

He also shared a screenshot of his previous comments about the phrase “awesome Jew”, adding: “They threw insults but never called me wrong.”

Restore Britain confirmed it had received donations from Routledge but said the money was returned several weeks ago.

A party spokesperson said: “Donations from this individual were refunded weeks and weeks ago.

“He is not a member and has no relationship with the party. Yet another failed hit job from the Daily Telegraph. It is beyond pathetic now.”

The revelations come after Restore Britain co-founder Charlie Downes appeared to suggest Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had been “bought” by Jews after responding to Farage’s claim that he “could not be bought” with a photograph of him at the launch of Reform’s Jewish caucus.