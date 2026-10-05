Polanski likes message telling people to ‘move on’ from complaining about ‘Zionism is Racism’ vote

Zack Polanski has appeared to endorse a message which called on people to “move on” from yesterday’s ‘Zionism is Racism’ vote at Green Party conference and said that “the decision is made. Sometimes they don’t go your way. If you’d prefer to be with genocidal Labour, maybe just go”.

On Sunday, representatives at the Green Party conference voted in favour of the motion, while specifically rejecting an amendment designed to safeguard Jewish Green Party members attending “Jewish community institutions, such as synagogues, community centres or denominational groups”.

The Green Party leader, who skipped the vote on the motion to campaign in Holborn & St Pancras, where he is contesting the Parliamentary by-election for the constituency this week, liked a post on BlueSky, which was part of a conversation in the wake of the motion itself.

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Caroline Lucas, the former leader of the Green party, published the text of her speech in which she had set out why she opposed the what was being voted on, and urged members “not to support the over-simplification at the heart of this motion” – an appeal they do not listen to. In response, a Green party member described how they “can’t help feeling this is the end of the Green Party as a force in UK politics”.

In response, another member wrote: “Only because some of you won’t move on. The decision is made. Sometimes they don’t go your way. If you’d prefer to be with genocidal Labour, maybe just go. We need to unite and build on the exciting momentum since @zackpolanski.bsky.social became leader. Get over yourselves and move on.”

Polanski was one of a number of people to have liked the post.

Earlier this year the Green party leader made it clear that he is in direct control of his social media accounts. His social media use has been contentious in the past, with Polanski receiving significant criticism in July after he shared a post which included a photo of a man wearing a t-shirt with an image of a guillotine and the slogan “we’re only making plans for Nigel”. While the lyrics were from an XTC song, the juxtaposition of the words with the guillotine was widely seen as being a reference to Nigel Farage. A few days later, the Green Party said it was is reviewing its social media operation, although it insisted that review was not linked to the incident.

There has been widespread anger within the Jewish community in the wake of the Green Party’s adoption of the ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion, with leading Rabbis from some of the largest religious denominations describing the party as having now embraced an antisemitic policy.

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.