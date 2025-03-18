Minister condemns silence on Hamas’ sexual violence

A government minister received a standing ovation as she denounced women’s organisations for their silence on Hamas’ sexual violence against Israelis on 7 October.

Speaking at a Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) event in London to mark International Women’s Day, MP Alex Davies-Jones, minister for victims and violence against women and girls, praised the charity for its work supporting Jewish survivors of domestic abuse and antisemitism.

Davies-Jones – who wore a yellow ribbon pin in support of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza – also called out antisemitism.

Praising JWA for supporting UK Jewish women affected by domestic abuse and antisemitism across the country, she also commended the charity for raising awareness of sexual violence carried out by the Hamas terror group in October 2023, calling them “acts of exceptional brutality. These were war crimes carried out in a systemic and pre-emptive manner. But these were atrocities which the world – including those supposedly committed to human rights and the safety of women and girls – has decided to downplay and ignored.”

She criticised the UN Secretary General for taking more than seven weeks to call for an investigation into the Hamas campaign of rape, adding: “It took UN Women, which says it is dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women, 50 days to even acknowledge these crimes had occurred. And here in the UK, Jewish Women’s Aid stands virtually alone amongst charities dedicated to combating violence against women and girls in speaking out against Hamas’ brutality.”

She added: “It is difficult to escape the conclusion that the denial, disinformation and disbelief surrounding Hamas’ atrocities stems directly from the nationality of the victims.

“This is, of course, devastating to the community, and will have, and has had repercussions for the Jewish victims here in the United Kingdom. I want you to know that I believe you, and I will always believe you. I will stand up for the victims and survivors of any race, religion or culture.”

The Labour MP also revealed that her maternal grandmother moved to south Wales from London – where she had changed her surname from “Mordechai” to “Mort” – to avoid antisemitism, before concluding: “I always have been and always will be a strong ally to the Jewish community and to Jewish Women’s Aid.

“This organisation brings together two of the most devastating issues that urgently need tackling in our society today, antisemitism and violence against women and girls both have an endemic impact on survivors up and down the country and around the world.”

JWA chief executive Sam Clifford led an interactive demonstration on the ‘Ripple Effect’ of domestic abuse by using a ribbon to connect participants.

She said: “Domestic abuse spreads through families, friendships, workplaces, schools, synagogues, and communities. It impacts people in ways they may not even realise. When a woman comes to JWA she receives our comprehensive package of support and we see before our very eyes that when intervention happens, the ripples change.”

Speaking for the first time as JWA chair, Joanne Black said: “This museum is a powerful reminder of the importance of care and community. It was created to protect vulnerable children, values that align perfectly with JWA’s mission.”

JWA’s latest figures show a 24% increase in clients, a 9% rise in children supported, and a 64% surge in sexual violence cases.

