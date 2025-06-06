Chief Rabbi launches new mitzvah call to mark 613 horrific days of captivity for hostages

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has recorded a new call on social media for the community to come together “for the sake of the hostages ” next Tuesday to mark 613 “horrific days of captivity” since the October 7th atrocities.

Noting that there are 613 mitzvah precepts in the Torah, Mirvis urges “each one of us take on a mitzvah that we haven’t previously performed, or perhaps take a mitzvah which we have performed that let’s not perform it far more seriously.”

Marking 613 days since Hamas launched their “awful, sadistic, evil attacks” on the south of Israel , Mirvis adds in a new social media recording:” For the sake of the merit of the hostages, let us do what we can.

“And may almighty God, enable the hostages to come home, swiftly and safely.”