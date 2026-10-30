MPs spill the tea at cross-party Mitzvah Day in Parliament

Twenty MPs from across the political spectrum came together for a Mitzvah Day tea-packing project in the heart of Parliament this week.

Together they sorted more than 1,000 tea bags into packs of 40, which will be sent to users of the 30+ food banks supported by Food Bank Aid. The Parliamentarians also wrote personal messages in cards that will accompany the deliveries.

MPs taking part included Adam Jogee, Alex Sobel, Anna Dixon, Christian Wakeford, Emily Darlington, Georgia Gould, Greg Smith, Harpreet Uppal, Ian Byrne, Jim Shannon, Joy Morrissey, Kevin Bonavia, Liz Twist, Peter Prinsley, Rachel Blake, Rebecca Harris, Rebecca Smith, Sarah Sackman, Stephen Timms and Tulip Siddiq.

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Labour’s Sarah Sackman MP, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services said: “Mitzvah Day is a fantastic initiative. It’s about deeds, not just words. It is social action that brings communities together, based on Jewish values, and shows how we can have a real impact at a time when hope is often in short supply.”

Conservative MP Greg Smith added: “Mitzvah Day is such an important initiative. It also proves I can still count 40! Bringing people of all faiths of none together, and supporting those in need, is what we are all about!”

Jim Shannon MP of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, said: “I’m very proud to be here for this event to see the good work Mitzvah Day are doing to encourage people across the world to get involved in social action. It reminds us of the goodness of people.”

Mitzvah Day, which is housed by JW3, is the UK’s largest day of faith-based social action. It will take place on Sunday 22 November 2026, although many projects run in the month leading up to the day itself.

The Parliamentary event, held inside the House of Commons, was organised in partnership with the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Jews, Board of Deputies of British Jews and Jewish Leadership Council. All tea bags and cards will be distributed by Food Bank Aid, which supports 33 independent food banks.

Food Bank Aid chief executive Alyson Walsh said: “Mitzvah Day harnesses people’s enthusiasm for goodwill. We particularly see people coming together to share and provide food for people they may never meet, but whose tables and cupboards they’re keen to fill. It truly IS a mitzvah!”

Many of the MPs stressed their own personal faith. Stephen Timms MP, Chair of the All-Party Group for Faith and Society, said: “Mitzvah Day is a great model for highlighting how people whose starting point is religious faith are making a huge contribution in volunteering, in social action, and in supporting the community.”