Mr Beast’s Feastables gets kosher certification
Jewish consumers can now enjoy the sweet treat, launched by YouTube star
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Feastables, the snack brand founded by YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is now officially kosher-certified, meaning Jewish consumers can finally get in on the hype.
The brand’s chocolate products received certification from the Orthodox Union (OU), one of the most widely recognised kosher certification agencies, marks a significant expansion for the brand. The first-OU certified bars hit U.S. stores in February 2025, with Canada and Mexico next in line this spring. Europe and Australia won’t have to wait too long either, with a rollout expected by autumn.
“As the fastest-growing global chocolate brand, we want to ensure our products can be enjoyed by as many people as possible,” said Feastables CEO Alexandre Zigliara. “That’s why we’re working hard to make sure our chocolate products meet a wide variety of religious, cultural, and dietary standards.”
He added: “Being kosher certified by the Orthodox Union, the most recognised kosher certification agency in the world, also means our consumers can be assured the highest quality of kosher certification is in place.”
Consumers seeking kosher Feastables products are advised to look for the OU symbol on packaging before purchasing.
