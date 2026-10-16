Multi-million-pound donation gives green light to £5m Hampstead Synagogue redevelopment
Development will create a new hub for the local community and young Jewish adults
A £5million redevelopment of Hampstead Synagogue’s community centre is set to go ahead after a multi-million-pound donation secured a substantial share of the funding needed to make the project possible.
The donation is being provided by the Manny and Brigitta Davidson Foundation; Brigitta is a Hampstead Synagogue member, as was her late husband and in recognition of their support, the revamped facility will be named in their honour.
The Hampstead Synagogue project, supported by the United Synagogue, will create a new hub for both the local community and young Jewish adults across north-west London, transforming the existing building, which is currently in a poor state of repair, into a modern, welcoming and accessible centre designed to support Jewish life for future generations.
Alongside a revitalised function hall with state-of-the-art kitchen facilities and a new Beit Medrash, the redevelopment will establish a dedicated hub for Jewish young adults offering social events and educational programmes, networking opportunities and social action activities.
The plans also include commercial space which will generate a sustainable long-term income stream, helping to secure Hampstead Synagogue’s future while enabling significant investment in its facilities. The development will incorporate upgraded security, accessibility and technology infrastructure.
Rabbi Akiva and Rebbetzen Batya Rosenblatt, the new rabbinic team at Hampstead Synagogue, said: “The new community centre will provide us with a state-of-the-art home to bring people together to celebrate Shabbat, festivals and Jewish cultural events.”
Chair of Hampstead Synagogue Richard Abramson calls the project a “transformational moment”, adding: “While this remarkable gift provides the foundation for the project, we can now bring the wider community together to complete something that will benefit Jewish life in Hampstead for generations to come.”
Saul Taylor, president of the United Synagogue, said: “This is an incredible vote of confidence in the community who are enjoying a remarkable renaissance and in the United Synagogue, as we seek to engage and inspire hundreds of young people in West Hampstead and the surrounding areas.”
The shul will be launching a wider fundraising campaign to complete the project.
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