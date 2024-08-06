Musk ‘should know better’ than to use his X platform to spark division, say CST

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the X social media site, “should know better” than to use his profile and platform to promote “false and divisive claims” about the Jewish community, a Community Security Trust spokesperson has said.

Musk commented positively on a post by the far-right Visegrad 24 account on his platform which falsely claimed the UK government was providing emergency security for all mosques in the UK, while neglecting the safety at “Jewish synagogues and Christian churches.”

Sharing the post, which was a response to the far-right led riots which have broken out across the UK, Musk posted that the home secretary was behaving in a “one-sided” way by increasing security around mosques.

In reality the Home Office provides an £18million per year grant from Jewish schools, synagogues and other communal buildings, administered by CST who distribute it to relevant locations who have hired security guards from commercial firms.

Responding to Musk’s post, Dave Rich, director of policy at the CST said:”The original post is ignorant, and Elon Musk should know better than use his profile and platform to promote false and divisive claims of this nature.

“After October 7 this was increased with emergency uplift. The Home Office currently provides £18m per year …. and this has been pledged for the next four years.”



Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, posted on X:”Musk sharing a disinformation channel with its message designed to stoke inter-minority prejudice.

“There is a very effective programme of support for Jewish community spaces that this emergency support emulates.”

