Musk ‘should know better’ than to use his X platform to spark division, say CST
Dave Rich, the CST's director of policy, criticises Elon Musk's suppprt of divisive post suggested Jewish and Christian communities were being denied security funding given to Muslims
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the X social media site, “should know better” than to use his profile and platform to promote “false and divisive claims” about the Jewish community, a Community Security Trust spokesperson has said.
Musk commented positively on a post by the far-right Visegrad 24 account on his platform which falsely claimed the UK government was providing emergency security for all mosques in the UK, while neglecting the safety at “Jewish synagogues and Christian churches.”
Sharing the post, which was a response to the far-right led riots which have broken out across the UK, Musk posted that the home secretary was behaving in a “one-sided” way by increasing security around mosques.
In reality the Home Office provides an £18million per year grant from Jewish schools, synagogues and other communal buildings, administered by CST who distribute it to relevant locations who have hired security guards from commercial firms.
Responding to Musk’s post, Dave Rich, director of policy at the CST said:”The original post is ignorant, and Elon Musk should know better than use his profile and platform to promote false and divisive claims of this nature.
“After October 7 this was increased with emergency uplift. The Home Office currently provides £18m per year …. and this has been pledged for the next four years.”
Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, posted on X:”Musk sharing a disinformation channel with its message designed to stoke inter-minority prejudice.
“There is a very effective programme of support for Jewish community spaces that this emergency support emulates.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.