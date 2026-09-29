Nandy tells JLM she’ll ‘fight with ‘last breath in my body’ to allow them to express any view on Middle East

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has vowed to “fight with the last breath in my body” to allow Jewish Labour Movement members to express whatever view they wish to on Israel and Palestine.

In a speech at the annual Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) reception at the Labour conference, Nandy acknowledged that Andy Burnham’s government’s new approach to Middle East policy had received a divided response among JLM activists.

She told attendees:“Some of you will support the stance that we’ve taken as a party, and some of you won’t. And I do want to acknowledge that.”

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Nandy continued: “But what I want to say to you, absolutely unequivocally, is, I will fight with the last breath in my body for your right to express whatever views you want to on the Middle East. I respect the views of people in this room, even when we disagree. In fact, especially when we disagree, I will fight for your right to be heard, because that is the sort of movement we are.”

Nandy was joined by deputy leader Lucy Powell, Justice minister Sarah Sackman, and MP Matthew Patrick. The event was again full to capacity.

At one stage Powell admitted “the levels of antisemitism are just completely not obviously completely unacceptable, but are I believe are getting out of control.”