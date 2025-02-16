Netanyahu: Gates of hell will be opened on Hamas if hostages are not released

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Donald Trump’s “bold” strategy for the future of Gaza during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Israeli PM added:”We have a common strategy and we can’t always share the details of this strategy with the public – including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released until the last one of them.”

Rubio said that “Hamas cannot continue as a military or government force and “must be eradicated.”

Netanyahu once again heaped praise on the US president suggesting he is “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House” and adding the “best days of our lives are yet to come.”

Netanyahu said he and Rubio had a “very productive discussion, with our staff, on a number of issues.”

“None of them are more important than Iran,” Netanyahu added on Sunday.

“Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran. We agree that the ayatollahs must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons. We also agreed that Iran’s aggression in the region has to be rolled back.”

Netanyahu claimes that with Trump’s support Israel “can and will finish the job.”