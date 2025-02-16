Netanyahu: Gates of hell will be opened on Hamas if hostages are not released
Israeli PM praised Donald Trump's 'bold' Gaza strategy
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Donald Trump’s “bold” strategy for the future of Gaza during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The Israeli PM added:”We have a common strategy and we can’t always share the details of this strategy with the public – including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released until the last one of them.”
Rubio said that “Hamas cannot continue as a military or government force and “must be eradicated.”
Netanyahu once again heaped praise on the US president suggesting he is “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House” and adding the “best days of our lives are yet to come.”
Netanyahu said he and Rubio had a “very productive discussion, with our staff, on a number of issues.”
“None of them are more important than Iran,” Netanyahu added on Sunday.
“Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran. We agree that the ayatollahs must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons. We also agreed that Iran’s aggression in the region has to be rolled back.”
Netanyahu claimes that with Trump’s support Israel “can and will finish the job.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.