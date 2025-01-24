Netanyahu raises UK arms export freeze in talks with Starmer
UK understood to be waiting for report into level humanitarian aid supplies reaching Gaza
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Benjamin Netanyahu raised the issue of weapons export licences to Israel frozen by the UK during a telephone conversation with Keir Starmer this week.
According to an official Israeli report of the talks the UK Prime Minister told his Israeli counterpart an “evaluation” of the matter is now being carried out.
Downing Street is understood to be awaiting official legal confirmation confirming there has been a “sustained” improvement in the delivery of humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza before reassessing the decision.
There is concern that the distribution of humanitarian aid to Palestinians will be impacted by a law passed by the Knesset last year, which comes into effect later this month, preventing the UN relief agency UNRWA from operating in Gaza.
The official Israeli report Tuesday’s phone call stated: “Prime minister Netanyahu raised the issue of the weapons export licences to Israel that have been frozen in the UK. Prime minister Starmer said that an evaluation of the issue is being carried out.”
Asked to comment on the decision by the Labour government to suspend 30 arms export licenses to Israel, Attorney General Richard Hermer KC told an audience at the Jewish Labour Movement’s conference earlier this month it was made “primarily” over “domestic law” concerns and was made with a “straight bat.”
“Everything we want to do in this government when there are legal issues, we will play with a straight bat,” he added. “That will lead to decisions we really don’t want to take, but that is how we are going to do it.”
The official Israeli report on the contents of Tuesday’s phone call noted:“Prime Minister Netanyahu raised the issue of the weapons export licences to Israel that have been frozen in the UK. Prime minister Starmer said that an evaluation of the issue is being carried out.”
When the government announced the arms suspensions last September its legal position on the licences cited “credible” claims of the mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners of war and “insufficient” supply of aid to Gaza.
The government added Israel could “reasonably do more to facilitate humanitarian access and distribution”.
The move sparked a backlash from some in the community, and foreign secretary David Lammy confirmed the decision would be reviewed.
Humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza have increased notably since the ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas was agreed last weekend.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.