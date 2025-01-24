Netanyahu raises UK arms export freeze in talks with Starmer

Benjamin Netanyahu raised the issue of weapons export licences to Israel frozen by the UK during a telephone conversation with Keir Starmer this week.

According to an official Israeli report of the talks the UK Prime Minister told his Israeli counterpart an “evaluation” of the matter is now being carried out.

Downing Street is understood to be awaiting official legal confirmation confirming there has been a “sustained” improvement in the delivery of humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza before reassessing the decision.

There is concern that the distribution of humanitarian aid to Palestinians will be impacted by a law passed by the Knesset last year, which comes into effect later this month, preventing the UN relief agency UNRWA from operating in Gaza.

The official Israeli report Tuesday’s phone call stated: “Prime minister Netanyahu raised the issue of the weapons export licences to Israel that have been frozen in the UK. Prime minister Starmer said that an evaluation of the issue is being carried out.”

Asked to comment on the decision by the Labour government to suspend 30 arms export licenses to Israel, Attorney General Richard Hermer KC told an audience at the Jewish Labour Movement’s conference earlier this month it was made “primarily” over “domestic law” concerns and was made with a “straight bat.”

“Everything we want to do in this government when there are legal issues, we will play with a straight bat,” he added. “That will lead to decisions we really don’t want to take, but that is how we are going to do it.”

When the government announced the arms suspensions last September its legal position on the licences cited “credible” claims of the mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners of war and “insufficient” supply of aid to Gaza.

The government added Israel could “reasonably do more to facilitate humanitarian access and distribution”.

The move sparked a backlash from some in the community, and foreign secretary David Lammy confirmed the decision would be reviewed.

Humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza have increased notably since the ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas was agreed last weekend.