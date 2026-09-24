Netherlands reverses Eurovision boycott over Israel

The Netherlands will return to Eurovision next year, reversing its boycott of the contest over Israel’s participation.

Dutch public broadcaster NPO confirmed on Wednesday that the country will send an act to the 2027 competition in Bulgaria, a year after the Netherlands joined Ireland, Spain, Iceland and Slovenia in staying away.

The decision comes despite AVROTROS, the broadcaster previously responsible for the Dutch entry, withdrawing from the contest amid objections surrounding Israel and the war in Gaza.

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AVROTROS announced last month that it would not oversee a Dutch entry in 2027, leaving the final decision over the country’s participation with NPO.

NPO has now stepped in and said the Netherlands will compete, following talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision.

The broadcaster said the EBU had since taken “important steps” over the competition’s rules following pressure from public broadcasters, although it acknowledged that the controversy surrounding the contest had not disappeared.

Jet de Ranitz, chair of NPO, said: “We understand that taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest gives rise to mixed feelings in the Netherlands.”

She added: ‘We have explicitly asked EBU to make the unifying character of the contest a central part of the event once again, in recognition of a time of geopolitical unrest, war and polarisation.”

De Ranitz said Dutch public broadcasting wanted to be part of Eurovision again to help shape that approach and “truly live up to ‘United by Music’ together”.

The move leaves the Netherlands taking a different path from Ireland, whose broadcaster RTÉ confirmed earlier this month that it would boycott Eurovision for a second consecutive year over Israel’s inclusion and the situation in Gaza.

The EBU has also changed its hosting rules. Broadcasters will be unable to stage Eurovision if armed conflict or a sensitive geopolitical situation materially affects the safety, security or stability of their country or surrounding region.

The Netherlands’ 2027 entry will be managed by an independent team coordinated by NPO, while NOS will separately provide coverage of the competition.

Eurovision 2027 will be held in Burgas, Bulgaria, with semi-finals on 11 and 13 May and the grand final on 15 May. The Dutch act will be announced at a later date.

The Netherlands last competed in 2025, when it was represented by Claude. Israel remained in the competition in 2026 despite the boycott by five countries.