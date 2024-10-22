New documentary about Paul Simon charts the magic of his music, his life and his Jewishness

If there were any doubts whatsoever about Paul Simon’s ethnicity, they are dispelled early on in Alex Gibney’s new documentary about the iconic singer-songwriter.

Attempting to pick through the rubble of his acrimonious split with Art (Arthur) Garfunkel and all the attendant feelings of bitterness, the octogenarian Simon explains the “Freudian nightmare” of his mother’s judgement: “You have a good voice, Paul, but Arthur has a fine voice.” With a mum like that, how could he be anything other than Jewish?

The documentary, In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, is a three-and-a-half-hour portrait of the artist as an old man that fluctuates between depicting him at work on his 2023 album Seven Psalms while coping with hearing loss and a chronological history of perhaps the most significant American songwriter in the history of popular music.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Simon is touched by magic. The hearing issues make comparisons with Beethoven seem almost too obvious but it feels undeniable that this is an artist of genuine genius whose music will be enjoyed for as long as there are people and they have ears. Songs like Mrs. Robinson, The Sound of Silence, Cecilia, The Boxer, Bridge Over Troubled Water, You Can Call Me Al, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover and countless others are canonical standards passed down between generations. He is a modern Mozart and Salieri would have been equally baffled by the fact that God chooses to speak through this tiny Jew.

The Jewish aspects of Simon’s story are both implicit and explicit. He originally went to law school, obviously, but, less predictably, dropped out after one semester to pursue a career in music alongside his best friend from school. They originally performed as Tom & Jerry, a name that neatly foreshadows the fractious nature of their relationship in the years that followed. Columbia Records decided the duo should record as Simon & Garfunkel and the songwriter believes this was the first time artists’ surnames had been used in pop music without their first names. These particular names are significant since they are as overtly Jewish as Garfunkel’s trailblazing Jewfro.

Simon’s preternatural gift for lyrics and melody was evident from the outset and it is understandable that we might try to use biographical details to make sense of songs that seem to come from another plane. The subject of the film agreed with the analysis of Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen when he described Simon’s childhood:

“A certain kind of New York Jew, almost a stereotype really, to whom music and baseball are very important. I think it has to do with the parents. The parents are either immigrants or first-generation Americans who felt like outsiders, and assimilation was the key thought – they gravitated to black music and baseball, looking for an alternative culture.”

These two nerdy Jews certainly found an alternative culture but there is a certain sadness in hearing them speak now, in their 80s, still not quite able to let go of the resentments of half a century back. The focus though, as suggested by the title, is on the music, and that is what will last. The fighting with Garfunkel, the marriage to Carrie Fisher, the Graceland controversy – it is all immaterial and will fade away, the context irrelevant a century from now. What will survive is the songs.

Perhaps because of the standard of the melodies and singing, Simon is an underrated lyricist whose imagery ranges from restless dreams to national guitars. To pick just one example to illustrate the point when dozens of lines instantly spring to mind is a fool’s errand but this section of Slip Sliding Away is not exactly Sugar, Sugar:

“I know a woman

Became a wife

These are the very words she uses to describe her life

She said, ‘A good day

Ain’t got no rain’

She said, ‘A bad day’s when I lie in bed

And think of things that might have been’.”

That’s setting aside the beauty of the music and the fact that this was a new song included on a greatest hits compilation, traditionally a dumping ground for songs not quite good enough for a proper studio album. One senses he couldn’t write a bad song if he tried.

Whether collaborating with George Harrison on Saturday Night Live or a small child on Sesame Street, there is something simultaneously joyous and plaintive about Simon in full flow, perhaps a byproduct of those vulnerable vocals that seem to belie the quality of the songwriting. His love of world music led to the double whammy of Graceland and The Rhythm of the Saints, the latter an underrated gem inspired by Brazilian sounds. It seems hard to believe these were the artist’s seventh and eighth solo records, made while he was in his mid to late 40s. Gibney does not focus on the albums released between 1990 and 2023 but each contains moments of beauty most young songwriters could only dream of producing. Simon is certainly not lazy after all these years.

On the day of the 2018 World Cup Final, I went with friends to see the Farewell Tour when it rocked up at Hyde Park. On a glorious night in London, this living legend delved into his own personal Great American Songbook and played the hits. Late in the evening, to borrow a phrase from one of his songs, he began the second encore with Homeward Bound just as an aeroplane flew past overhead. It was a perfect moment that seemed almost preordained by a higher power. In other words, it was pure Paul Simon.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon is on digital platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ from 28 October