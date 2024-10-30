NHS pathologist: ‘Dead and suffering Israelis brightens the day’

The NHS and General Medical Council are being urged to investigate amid growing concern about anti-Israel social media posts by health workers – as Jewish News revealed another shocking case.

Kingston Hospital says it has “taken action” after JN brought their attention to a post by a senior doctor, Daniel Nava Rodrigues, who wrote that he hopes “every IDF soldier shoots him/herself in the mouth”.

Posting on Twitter/X on 23 October, the pathologist, who previously worked at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, wrote: “Dead and/or suffering Israelis are the only thing that brightens the day lately.”

Posts on his now deleted account (as of Wednesday) are the most recent in a series of shocking incidents uncovered since the 7 October Hamas atrocities, causing profound concern amongst the Jewish community and Jewish medical professionals.

Just weeks after the attacks, a survey found that 95 percent of UK Jewish health care professionals in the UK had noted a rise in the antisemitism they faced in the workplace.

Last week, Jewish News revealed that a senior academic at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine had tweeted support for former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah being hailed a “hero” by answering a social media call to post a Lebanese flag to indicate support for him. Other cases have included:

• A doctor at Northwick Park Hospital being removed for posting antisemitic comments online;

• A UK doctor urging Gazans to ‘fight and die in dignity’ after 7 October terror attack;

• The temporary suspension by NHS England of Harrow GP Dr Wahid Shaida, who led the UK branch of now banned Islamist terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir;

• Dr Asif Munaf, a former contestant on The Apprentice, being suspended by the General Medical Council following a series of vile and offensive remarks about Israel, Zionists, Hindus and women;

• Moorfields Eye Hospital launching a probe over a staff member’s Palestine badge;

• The chief executive of Central and North West London Foundation Trust apologising to the Antisemitism Policy Trust following the publication of a message advising members against attending professional antisemitism training;

• MP Jess Phillips claiming she received preferential treatment from an NHS doctor for vocally expressing that she supported a Gaza ceasefire.

A leading London GP who has asked to remain anonymous told Jewish News: “We have seen a huge surge in UK General Medical Council registered doctors blatantly expressing escalating hate against Jews and Israelis without proportionate responses from professional bodies and the law. This hate talk undermines the public’s trust in the medical profession. It stokes up racism in the UK, risks leading to acts of terror, and strikes fear in Jewish and Israeli members of staff and vulnerable patients.

“The GMC and the government must act urgently to stem this harmful and unfettered tide of hate to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of the UK public is protected.”

In reviewing comments and re-posts made by Daniel Rodrigues, who received his PhD from the Institute of Cancer Research, Jewish News uncovered at least two where he uses the inverted red triangle, a symbol recognised as representing support for the violent activities of Hamas.

In his now deleted Twitter profile, he said that a retweet or reposting of content represented his endorsement.

He retweeted a post by anti-Zionist academic David Miller, who references several UK-based charities supporting Israel in calls for “all possible criminal, legal and regulatory action” to be taken “against those who run and send money to charities supporting the genocidal occupation forces”.

Rodrigues retweeted a post glorifying former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and wrote ‘Amen’ next to a picture of Homer Simpson raising a glass of champagne alongside a tombstone marked ‘Israel’ with the Israeli flag.

He also retweeted a post referring to the Star of David as “a symbol of genocide and white supremacy”.

Kingston is home to Kingston, Surbiton and District Synagogue, one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities in south London, as well as Kingston Liberal Synagogue.

A spokesperson for Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust told Jewish News: “We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, antisemitism or racism. Comments of this kind are taken extremely seriously and we are addressing this in line with our Trust policies. We are not able to comment on cases relating to individual employees.”

The hospital did not state what action has or is being taken.

In response to this latest case, an NHS spokesperson said: “It is completely unacceptable for anyone to experience racism, discrimination or prejudice in the health service, and the NHS takes any instance of antisemitism extremely seriously.

“The NHS provides care and treatment for everyone regardless of race, faith, or background and all trusts and NHS healthcare providers should have policies in place to take the necessary action against any member of staff who is in breach.”

The Royal College of Pathologists told Jewish News: “These posted comments are abhorrent. The Royal College of Pathologists has processes in place to ascertain whether any member has brought the profession or the College into disrepute and has the powers to decide if continued membership is appropriate. The General Medical Council regulates doctors’ professional conduct.”

The General Medical Council told Jewish News that it was aware of the concerns and will “investigate serious concerns that suggest patient safety or the public’s confidence in doctors may be at risk”.