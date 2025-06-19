No.10: UK has defended Israel from attacks but Iran conflict a different scenario

The UK has helped defend Israel from attacks in the past but the on-going conflict with Iran represents a “different scenario”, a Downing Street spokesperson has said.

Emphasising the government’s view that Israel has a need to “protect its security and its people”, a spokesperson for Keir Starmer added”Israel, like all states, has a right to self-defence.

“Our priority is stability in the Middle East, further escalation is in no one’s interests. We are working with partners to press for a return to diplomacy.”

No.10 said the PM is of the view that Iran’s nuclear weapon programme “has never been as advanced as it is today, it is a clear threat to international security.”

He added:”We are urging all parties to show restraint and return to diplomacy, and are clear that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon.”

Asked if diplomacy was still favoured after Soroka hospital in southern Israel was hit during an Iranian missile attack, the spokesperson said:”Our position hasn’t changed. It’s one that prioritises de-escalation. That is the contestant message of the prime minister and of the government over this past week or so.”

He added:”The current situation is in no one’s interest. We want to see cool heads and a return to diplomacy.”

Downing Street said as a result of longstanding convention it would publish legal advice given to the government on Israel’s war against Iran after reports emerged that the attorney general had warned that any UK involvement beyond defensive support would be illegal.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Richard Hermer’s office told Jewish News “By longstanding convention, reflected in the ministerial code, [the question of] whether the law officers have been asked to provide legal advice and the content of any advice is not routinely disclosed.

“The convention provides the fullest guarantee that government business will be conducted at all times in light of thorough and candid legal advice.”

Asked if the UK would block the US from using the Diego Garcia base to launch a strike against Iran, the spokesman said: “I’m not going to get into hypothetical situations and I’m not going to speculate on future operations, but we continue to liaise with international partners as the Prime Minister has done for a number of days now and will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, Starmer’s spokesperson defended the Foreign Office over claims not enough was being done to help stranded Brits leave Israel, while missiles from Iran continued to cause havoc.

“There is a huge amount of work going on,” said the spokesperson. “Our staff are working 24/7 for those who require assistance.”

Too much is at stake” for the Iran-Israel conflict to escalate further, Rachel Reeves has said, as US President Donald Trump mulls over whether to enter the arena.

Speaking at the Times CEO Summit, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves also said: “We want to see a de-escalation, not an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. We don’t think it’s in anyone’s interest to see an escalation. Too much is at stake.

“The Prime Minister made that case when he was in Canada earlier this week, and as a Government, we continue to do so.

“At the same time, we have moved assets into the region, including Typhoon jets, but we do have bases, we do have personnel in the region.

“As a Government, of course, we always want to protect our interests, and so that’s why we’ve made those those decisions to move those assets there, in the case of them being needed.”