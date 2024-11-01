‘No place for antisemitism in NHS’, says health secretary after Jewish News investigation

Wes Streeting has demanded that the NHS takes action after Jewish News and Twitter account @GnasherJew exposed a torrent of antisemitism from health workers since 7 October 2023.

The comments by the health secretary come after JN’s story cataloguing a series of incidents that caused deep concern among the Jewish community and medical professionals, including:

• A doctor at Northwick Park Hospital being removed for posting antisemitic comments online

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

• A UK doctor urging Gazans to ‘fight and die in dignity’ after 7 October terror attack

• The temporary suspension by NHS England of Harrow GP Dr Wahid Shaida, who led the UK branch of now banned Islamist terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir

• Dr Asif Munaf, a former contestant on The Apprentice, being suspended by the General Medical Council following a series of vile and offensive remarks about Israel, Zionists, Hindus and women

Wes Streeting said: “There’s no place for antisemitism in our NHS. It is right that action has been taken against some individuals revealed by the Jewish News and we would expect NHSE and the GMC to take action against anyone working in the NHS who promotes hatred against Jewish people.”

On Wednesday, Kingston Hospital in south London said it had “taken action” after a post from Daniel Nava Rodrigues, revealed by Twitter account @GnasherJew, stated that he hopes “every IDF soldier shoots him/herself in the mouth”.

Posted on Twitter/X on 23 October, the pathologist, who previously worked at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, also wrote: “Dead and/or suffering Israelis are the only thing that brightens the day lately.”

The General Medical Council has told Jewish News it will “investigate serious concerns that suggest patient safety or the public’s confidence in doctors may be at risk”.