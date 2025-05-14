Nova hero who threw back eight grenades honoured at UK tribute
At British Museum gala, parents of Aner Shapira honour son who fought Hamas terrorists with bare hands to save others
The parents of Aner Shapira, the 22-year-old killed while saving lives during the Nova festival massacre, delivered a searing tribute to their son at a high-security Israeli Independence Day celebration inside the British Museum.
“Aner signed the Declaration of Independence with his life,” they said, referencing Aner’s great-grandfather Moshe Chaim Shapiro, a signatory of Israel’s 1948 founding document.
The event, hosted by Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, marked Israel’s 77th year and drew several hundred guests, including GB News presenters, politicians, community figures and celebrities.
Aner Elyakim Shapira was on leave from the IDF on 7 October 2023 when Hamas gunmen attacked the Nova music festival. Taking shelter with around 30 strangers, he assumed leadership, instructed them to lie down, and stood alone at the entrance with a broken glass bottle.
“He fought off terrorists for over half an hour,” his parents told attendees. “He threw back eight grenades. Eventually, he was killed by an RPG. He had no orders, no uniform, no weapon. He acted freely and saved lives.”
Their son’s final words to those he protected were also revealed: “If something happens to me, you should continue what I am doing.”
The parents said Aner’s actions stemmed from his deeply held convictions. “He wrote, sang and lived these values. He opposed hatred and believed that we must fight against it every day in order to build a better world.”
The address ended with a call to carry forward his legacy. “Israel must return the hostages, support the injured, comfort the bereaved, and fight hatred with love.”
The event took place amid a tight police presence. Activist group Real Media posted that Palestine solidarity protestors were blocked from the museum entrance, while a smaller pro-Israel group was allowed opposite the gates.
Aner Shapira has been widely recognised in Israeli and international press as one of the heroes of the Nova massacre. Seven people survived the shelter thanks to his actions.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.