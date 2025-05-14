Nova hero who threw back eight grenades honoured at UK tribute

The parents of Aner Shapira, the 22-year-old killed while saving lives during the Nova festival massacre, delivered a searing tribute to their son at a high-security Israeli Independence Day celebration inside the British Museum.

“Aner signed the Declaration of Independence with his life,” they said, referencing Aner’s great-grandfather Moshe Chaim Shapiro, a signatory of Israel’s 1948 founding document.

The event, hosted by Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, marked Israel’s 77th year and drew several hundred guests, including GB News presenters, politicians, community figures and celebrities.

Aner Elyakim Shapira was on leave from the IDF on 7 October 2023 when Hamas gunmen attacked the Nova music festival. Taking shelter with around 30 strangers, he assumed leadership, instructed them to lie down, and stood alone at the entrance with a broken glass bottle.

“He fought off terrorists for over half an hour,” his parents told attendees. “He threw back eight grenades. Eventually, he was killed by an RPG. He had no orders, no uniform, no weapon. He acted freely and saved lives.”

Their son’s final words to those he protected were also revealed: “If something happens to me, you should continue what I am doing.”

The parents said Aner’s actions stemmed from his deeply held convictions. “He wrote, sang and lived these values. He opposed hatred and believed that we must fight against it every day in order to build a better world.”

The address ended with a call to carry forward his legacy. “Israel must return the hostages, support the injured, comfort the bereaved, and fight hatred with love.”

The event took place amid a tight police presence. Activist group Real Media posted that Palestine solidarity protestors were blocked from the museum entrance, while a smaller pro-Israel group was allowed opposite the gates.

Aner Shapira has been widely recognised in Israeli and international press as one of the heroes of the Nova massacre. Seven people survived the shelter thanks to his actions.