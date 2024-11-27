OPINION: Ashkenazi Jews are up to 4x more likely to suffer from IBD; so let’s talk about it.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is an invisible condition affecting many in our community, yet it remains a subject largely unspoken about. It’s time to break the silence and start the conversation that so many need, but rarely have.

With Ashkenazi Jews being up to four times more likely to develop IBD, one would think it would be higher on the Jewish community’s agenda. There are two main forms of IBD: Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. Many Jews suffer from these conditions which can effect one’s daily life; impacting diet, energy and general health.

Needless to say, it can effect how Jews with IBD celebrate holy festivals. For example, many members of the IBD community can’t fast to the full extent on Yom Kippur due to the need to take medication. Others will not fast at all as missing regular meals can cause a flare up in their stomach. Festivals, such as Passover, are also difficult to practice due to the dietary restrictions. Some won’t be able to eat matzah because it can be too hard to digest.

I therefore welcome the news of organisations Camp Simcha and Jewish Digest joining forces to create a community of support which will go a long way to take care of families with members who suffer from IBD. However, due to its strong prevalence within our community, there is still a lot more work to be done in terms of education, awareness engagement and support, especially with students and young adults.

That’s why, we’ve created ‘Jews with IBD’, a new network and awareness campaign focused on the young members of our community. This new initiative, supported by the World Jewish Congress NextGen program, has three pillars; awareness, support and discussion.

First, awareness. We know that many people, including students, wait to get tested due to often thinking the symptoms are just a ‘stomach ache’. However, getting diagnosed early can make a big difference. When I was told at 13 years old that I had Crohn’s it was extremely overwhelming. However, left un-managed, my condition would have become life threatening. An early diagnosis led to various treatments which has reduced my inflammation levels as well as the risk of surgery, allowing me to live a normal as possible life.

Therefore, with the help of social media, alongside JDigest @ Camp Simcha, UJS and The Jewish News, this Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week, “Jews with IBD” will serve as a campaign to raise awareness of Crohn’s and Colitis in the Jewish community, specifically targeting students and young professionals. We will be using this platform to share engaging information, young people’s stories, and encourage early diagnosis.

Second, support. Following a diagnosis, I know how extremely lonely and anxiety-inducing it can be. Having a community of like-minded people at the time of my diagnosis would have been invaluable. In response to this need, we’ve launched a “Young Jews with IBD Network” for university students and young professionals to connect and chat about their shared experiences/treatment.

Finally, discussion. The best thing we can all do to make Jewish community life better for those suffering from a form of IBD, is to champion regular dialogue within communal spaces. Increasing our openness and conversations around the conditions can be instrumental in making somewhere feel included and heard. Through this project, we aim to bring conversations to communal events, such as Limmud 2024, where we will facilitate a panel of young Jews suffering from different forms of IBD.

This Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week (1st-7th December), join us in making IBD visible. By fostering a more inclusive Jewish community, we can ensure that no one feels invisible or unsupported. Follow @jewswithibd on Instagram and let’s make this invisible disability visible!