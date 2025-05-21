OPINION: Bridging divides: a call for unity in British Jewry

On October 6, 2023, Israeli society as well as Jewish communities across the world were fractured. British Jewry like elsewhere, was struggling with deep internal divides – between different religious movements, political perspectives on Israel, and generational shifts in identity. For many British Jews, conversations about Israel had become fraught, community spaces tense, and our connection to the wider Jewish world uncertain.

Then came October 7.

Suddenly, the luxury of division disappeared. Hamas did not stop to ask whether its victims were Orthodox or Reform, Left or Right, Israeli or Diaspora. The brutal terror attack reminded us all: when the Jewish people are targeted, we are targeted as one.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the aftermath, something else became clear. While our enemies had no difficulty uniting against us, we still struggle to unite for ourselves.

That is why I took on the role of secretary-general of Kol Israel, a centrist, inclusive slate in the World Zionist Congress (WZC) whose predecessor the General Zionists were the ideological and political home of Theodore Herzl and Chaim Weizman.

The World Zionist Congress is often described as the “parliament of the Jewish people,” responsible for setting the ideological and financial priorities of the global Zionist movement. It distributes hundreds of millions of dollars annually through institutions like the Jewish Agency, KKL and the United Israel Appeal. This is not a job for factionalism – it is a task that demands unity, collaboration and vision.

My political roots lie in the tradition of Jabotinsky and Begin, yet I believe deeply in building bridges across the Jewish world. Leading Kol Israel is not a departure from my values – it’s a reaffirmation of them. Unity does not mean abandoning conviction; it means recognising that Jewish continuity depends on cooperation across differences.

I grew up in Gibraltar, a small British Sephardi Jewish community. There was one Jewish school, one youth group, and of course, multiple synagogues – but too small a community to be divided for any reason. We prayed and socialised together. In fact, in the Sephardi world we have always prayed and socialised together whether you drive or walk to shul. This model taught me that diversity of thought and unity of purpose can coexist.

As deputy mayor of Jerusalem, I saw the same truth play out on a larger scale. I helped build coalitions between secular and religious communities, between Jews and Arabs, even across political lines. Quiet cooperation – without headlines or applause – achieved real results.

British Jewry has its own unique strength. Despite its relatively small numbers, it is known globally for its high levels of community organisation, leadership and philanthropy. The fight against Corbynism was in my mind a crowning example of the community׳s strengths when they unite for a higher cause. Yet it is not immune to the polarisation that has swept much of the Jewish world. Debates around Israel, antisemitism, and religious authority have at times become toxic. We must not let that continue.

Since October 7, we have seen grassroots unity across Israel – secular kibbutzim hosting Haredi volunteers, tech entrepreneurs delivering aid, activists from across the political spectrum housing displaced families. That spirit of shared responsibility must be embedded in our global institutions. British Jews can lead the way.

Kol Israel’s approach is to build bridges, to focus on what unites us. We believe the future of Jewish peoplehood must reflect the reality of Jewish diversity. In an age where the left-right divide no longer serves our needs, we must cultivate new forms of leadership – pluralistic, pragmatic, and committed to peoplehood above partisanship.

To the British Jewish community, I say this: use your voice, influence, and experience to model a better way forward. The World Zionist congress elections are an opportunity for British Jews to have their voices heard in a global Jewish democratic process that hasn’t happened for 30 years. Let’s insist on unity that isn’t just performative but institutional – reflected in the leaders we elect and the priorities we set.

We are all strong enough in our beliefs to sit across from those who disagree with us. If we want to build a Jewish future that honours all of us, we must begin by doing just that.