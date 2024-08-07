OPINION: Free speech is no campus game – we must defend Jewish students
By halting the controversial university free speech act, the Education Secretary will help us work to secure a safer campus environment for all students
The past academic year has been a year like no other for Jewish Students. As the new President of the Union for Jewish Students (UJS), I anticipated the challenges ahead when I began my campaign shortly after October 7th.
Amid unprecedented levels of campus antisemitism, the previous government’s Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act, which had been scheduled to come into effect on August 1st, and the proposed guidance by the Office for Students (OfS) posed significant threats in the form of a slow-motion car crash.
The purist approach taken to freedom of speech, which could allow space for Holocaust deniers to spread their vile rhetoric or potentially undermine essential tools universities use to combat antisemitism.
This included the removal of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and the prevention of universities from mandating training deemed “controversial”, such as the antisemitism awareness training provided by UJS to thousands of campus leaders and university staff each year.
At UJS, we firmly believe that promoting freedom of speech is essential for creating spaces where students can express their views. However, despite further assurances from the university minister that safeguards would be in place, it was clear that they were insufficient. The legislation and guidance needed urgent revision to ensure protection for Jewish students and other minority groups and to provide reassurance for a more welcoming academic year.
In the last year, antisemitic incidents on campus more than tripled compared to the previous year. We have seen Jewish students abused, the vandalism and desecration of Jewish student spaces, as well as encampments erected on campuses across the UK and Ireland in an attempt to replicate scenes seen in the United States.
As we head into the autumn, Freshers’ weeks and the new academic year, I am under no illusion that these antisemitic incidents are a thing of the past, and my UJS team are ready to step up as the voice of Jewish students, ready to lead, defend, and enrich Jewish student life each and every day.
I am profoundly grateful to the Secretary of State and the Department of Education for their support, willingness to engage, and vision for change. Their actions on Friday ensured that UJS and other groups are able to work to secure a safer campus environment for all students, including Jewish Students.
Friday marked a significant and positive step forward from a new government dedicated to protecting the rights and safety of all students. And this year will mark a year where Jewish students can stand up, fight back and be proud of their Jewish identity.
- Sami Berkoff, UJS President 2024-5
