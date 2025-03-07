OPINION: From trustees and CEOs to movement workers and grandmothers: women who inspire us

To the community, I love and adore.

On this year’s International Women’s Day, I want to take a moment to reflect on the incredible women who support me, uplift me, and inspire me to do more and be more.

To my mum, my sister, my aunties, and my grandma—thank you. You are my foundation, my role models, and my biggest cheerleaders. Your strength, wisdom, and love remind me every day of the power of women in shaping the world around us.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

To the female chief executives, the fellow female movement workers, and the women leading our community with resilience and vision—thank you. You demonstrate what is possible when women support each other, break barriers, and lead with conviction. Your courage inspires me and so many others to strive for a more inclusive and equitable future.

I also want to take a moment to recognise the inspiring legacy of female leadership within UJS. The past female UJS Presidents have each left an indelible mark on our movement, showing unwavering dedication, resilience, and passion. Their work has paved the way for leaders like me to continue advocating for Jewish students with pride and confidence.

This year is particularly special as, for the first time, all the leaders of our youth movements are women. This milestone is a testament to the progress we have made and the incredible women who continue to step forward to lead with strength and vision. It is an honour to stand alongside them as we shape the future of our community together.

I am incredibly grateful for my trustees, who offer me guidance and wisdom, and my sabbatical and permanent staff team, who work alongside me every day to build a better future for Jewish students. Their support and leadership are invaluable, and I am proud to be surrounded by such a dedicated and inspiring group of women and allies.

And to my students, whether women or not, who are standing by their female friends, female leaders, and female colleagues. Thank you; you are the energy that keeps me fighting day in and day out for a future where, in 5 years’ time, this letter won’t need to be written.

To the men of our community who champion equality, who see me and my female peers as equals, and who refuse to treat us any differently—thank you. True progress comes when we stand together, and your allyship is deeply valued.

And to those who try to bring us down, who tell us we don’t belong, who tell me my seat is simply there because of my age, my gender, anything but my role and experience, or who try to convince me that I don’t even deserve to be in the role—thank you. You remind me why this fight matters. Every challenge only strengthens my resolve, and every barrier fuels my determination to continue paving the way for those who come after me.

On this International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the women who inspire us, the allies who support us, and the resilience that keeps us moving forward. Together, we can create a future where every woman and girl knows she is valued, capable, and powerful.