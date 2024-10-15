OPINION: If not me, then who? One year of anxiety, fear and guilt for students on campus

Since the events of 7 October, Jewish students across the UK and Ireland have faced an unprecedented wave of anxiety and fear. Once a place for academic growth and social connection, the campus atmosphere is now fraught with tension.

Jewish students have, without choice, been expected to grapple with the implications of a global conflict while trying to maintain a sense of belonging and safety in the already confusing campus space.

For many Jewish students, the impact of the last 12 months is deeply personal. The knowledge that friends and family members, some directly affected by the violence and turmoil in Israel, have left students in a state of emotional distress. Their home away from home has been shaken during this time, adding layers of complexity to their experience. An experience that has been challenged and ridiculed by those around them. Learning to process this grief and fear is compounded by the understanding that their loved ones are facing uncertainty and danger.

On campus, the response has been mixed. While some communities have rallied to support Jewish students, there has been an unsettling rise in antisemitism, often manifesting as hostility or exclusion in social circles. Their grief has become politicised and invalidated, feeling pressured to articulate and justify their feelings of uncertainty and distress. The fear of being targeted for their identity weighs heavily on Jewish students, leading them to question who they can trust and confide in, questioning whether their friends will stand by them in moments of crisis.

This anxiety extends beyond classroom conversations and into the realm of festivals and clubbing nights—once spaces for celebration and joy. The shadow of fear echoed in the events at the Nova festival now looms over festivals and nights out as young people find themselves contemplating the worst-case scenarios. “What if something happens here?” becomes a nagging thought that detracts from the joy of festivals. “What if that was me?” remembering the young Nova attendees who were once students enjoying themselves and feeling free. Switching off, as it were, has become a precious commodity.

The hypothetical situation of needing to flee if similar events occur here looms large, and young people are left wondering: who would help them run? Would they be able to run in the face of danger?

Many students also grapple with the complexities of their identity during this time. Their ethnicity, heritage, and history have been brought into question. The need to advocate for their rights and stand against antisemitism is paramount.

Yet, the emotionally exhausting toll this has on young individuals is hardly considered—balancing the need to represent their community while simultaneously processing their feelings. Jewish students should be students, not advocates against a cycle of hate. Even with this amounting pressure, Jewish students remain emboldened. We have seen attendee numbers at JSoc events increase massively as they seek spaces to express their fears and find solidarity and comfort in Jewish spaces while standing together proud of their Jewish identity.

Looking ahead, concerns about ongoing antisemitism remain palpable. There is a genuine fear that the high levels of antisemitism experienced last year will continue in the coming year. Incoming Jewish students nervously stepped into campus space, expecting an unwelcome climate. The question of how their institutions will respond to incidents of antisemitism is ever-present. UJS and Jewish students continue to call for proactive measures from universities, demanding clear stances against hate and robust support for those affected.

In this challenging landscape, Jewish students continue to navigate their dual identities as students and members of a community facing external threats. They strive to create supportive environments while yearning for a broader culture of understanding and respect among their peers.

As we reflect on the experiences of Jewish students since October 7th, it is crucial to recognise their needs and fears. Support from allies, understanding from peers, and action from universities can help foster a safer, more inclusive environment. Ultimately, through empathy, education, and solidarity, campuses can become spaces where all students, regardless of their background, can feel secure and valued.

Over the past year, Jewish students have lived in fear, constantly looking over their shoulders and questioning whether they might be the next target of antisemitism.

Yet, they have found strength and resilience in their JSoc community – a home away from home. This past year has demonstrated that Jewish students are stronger than we ever knew.

• Sami Berkoff is 2024/2025 president of the Union of Jewish Students