OPINION: Merged Progressive Judaism can serve a higher purpose

When Liberal Judaism – then called the Jewish Religion Union – was founded in 1902, it was done so in response to a perceived apathy and an absence of spiritual awareness in the existing Orthodox and Reform synagogues of the time.

Its founders Claude Montefiore and Lily Montagu – along with Britain’s first Liberal Rabbi, Israel Mattuck – were radicals. For the first time in England, men and women sat together, services were mainly in English and there were substantial developments in the use of music.

I am a third generation Liberal (with a capital ‘L’) and liberal Jew whose grandparents on both sides were actively involved in the early decades of the JRU, particularly at the South London Liberal Synagogue (founded in 1929).

My personal and professional life has been characterised by Liberal Judaism. I ministered to the Kingston Liberal Synagogue for some two decades; I served as Liberal Judaism’s Senior Rabbi and chief executive from 2005 to 2020; and I am now the Rabbi to Southgate Progressive Synagogue (SPS) and Stevenage Liberal Synagogue (SLS).

The twentieth century was, of course, a tumultuous time which witnessed two World Wars, the Shoah and the foundation of the State of Israel, and the rapid growth of Liberal and Reform synagogues. Throughout it all, Liberal Judaism’s radical streak remained and evolved.

My proudest moment as the professional head of Liberal Judaism was giving evidence as the only religious Jewish witness in favour of the Equal Marriage Bill Committee which, subsequently, was enshrined in law.

There has been another constant thread – talk that Liberal and Reform communities might join one organisation, forming a single Progressive Judaism for the UK.

First seriously attempted in the 1930s, the most ambitious plans for a single synagogue association occurred in the mid-1980s but collapsed amid mutual recrimination.

I have long held – particularly since some of my best friends and most inspiring role models have been Reform Rabbis – that the day will come.

Whilst I have, until now, maintained a vow of self-imposed silence, I believe it is time for me to express my support. There are four reasons.

First, there is very little difference between the two movements today (unlike in the 1930s or even the 1980s). Put simply, Liberal communities have become more traditional in practice and Reform synagogues more radical on social issues.

Second, I believe that the current Reform Movement, via its leadership, is bringing to the table a capacity for generosity and a willingness to acknowledge the equal but different contribution which each institution can bring to the other.

Third, is that I can give the answer of ‘Yes’ to my members when they ask the two fundamental questions: whether the change will result in an increased capacity to retain funds locally rather than centrally, and whether the choices for what happens to a member after death will be enhanced?

Finally, and most importantly, is that Progressive Judaism can serve a higher purpose. An organisation representing one third of synagogue affiliated Jews – and many of the non-affiliated – will make a better contribution to British society and beyond.

It will increase the likelihood of a modern Jewish offer for my grandchildren and their peers and the generations that follow them.

Judaism, and indeed Liberal Judaism, does not exist for self-perpetuation: its ration d’etre is to bring Jewish moral and spiritual values to the world.

To quote Rabbi Dr Israel Mattuck: “If Judaism is to exercise an influence in the world it must be something more than tradition which some Jews like to maintain for their satisfaction; it must be a message to the world.

“It must embody the thought, the ideas which men and women accept as true on sufficient ground. It cannot have a message for the world of today if it clings to obsolete beliefs and ideas. And, it must address itself to the problems that agitate our world.”