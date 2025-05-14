OPINION: My 12-year-old daughter’s response to antisemitism inspires me every day
TV exec Leo Pearlman says Anoushka's decision to wear a Magen David after experiencing hate made her his teacher in Jewish pride
This Thursday we will gather as a family and community to celebrate my daughter’s batmitzvah, not just her coming of age, but a deeper truth about who we are as Jews. It is no coincidence that this momentous day falls on Lag BaOmer; it was a conscious choice, for it is a festival that breaks solemnity with a burst of joy, music, and light.
The 49 days between Passover and Shavuot are traditionally a time of reflection and restraint, a collective remembrance of loss. But on the 33rd day, Lag BaOmer, we are told we must rejoice. It is a spark of light in a period of mourning, a reminder that even in our people’s darkest hour, we should find joy, love life and stand together.
This year, that message feels more urgent, more personal, than ever before.
Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up
Since 7 October , when the most devastating attack on Jews since the Holocaust shattered lives and hearts, Jews everywhere have carried a heavy burden. In the UK, antisemitism has surged, what once felt distant has become heartbreakingly close.
Just weeks after that terrible day, my daughter, then only eleven, experienced antisemitism for the first time. While visiting another school, she was told she couldn’t use their bathroom because “Jews weren’t allowed”.
Her response was to start wearing a Magen David necklace every day, as a symbol of who she was. She said it was because she was proud of being Jewish and wouldn’t let others make her afraid, that she didn’t blame the other child, but the parents who taught them to hate.
In that moment, my daughter became my teacher. I’ve used her words to inspire and motivate me every day since.
Lag BaOmer teaches us that we are a people who celebrate life, not because we are naive to suffering, but because we understand it deeply. We know the pain of exile, of persecution, of silence. And yet, generation after generation, we have chosen joy. We have chosen to pass on our traditions not only with memory, but with music, dance, and laughter.
To become batmitzvah is to accept the responsibility of being Jewish. It is also to inherit a legacy of strength, pride, and resilience. This Thursday, my daughter will join that unbroken chain. She will do so proudly, with a Magen David around her neck, not as armour to protect her, but as a statement to the world of who she is.
In a time when hate seems louder than hope, we owe it to our children not only to protect what we have, but to fight for what they have yet to build. That is the sacred task of Jewish parenthood and of Jewish continuity.
If there is one lesson from this batmitzvah, Lag BaOmer and 7 October, it’s that true courage means standing up and not allowing yourself to be defined by fear. Refuse to retreat into silence, refuse to apologise for who you are, refuse to hand a broken world to our children with the excuse that it was too hard to fix.
Be inspired by them and be brave enough to take responsibility for their futures.
- Leo Pearlman is co-CEO Of Fulwell Entertainment
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.
-
By Allyson Shaw
-
By Allyson Shaw
-
By David Gross
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
By Brigit Grant
-
-
-
-
-
-