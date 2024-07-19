OPINION: Post-election, the battle against hate starts anew

At the 2019 general election, I kept an online thread of allegations of antisemitism against electoral candidates. There were 35, and the candidates came mainly from the main political parties. The cases included social media posts suggesting an Israeli conspiracy to interfere with UK politics and use of a grotesque antisemitic caricature. Three of the candidates became MPs and all three sat through educational training with me.

In 2024 more candidates featured, this time mainly from Reform, Green and Workers Party of Britain. Incidents included posting a video proclaiming to reveal “the truth about the Jews” and claims that Donald Trump was an “Israel puppet” and “completely controlled by criminal Zionists”.

Before 4 July, antisemitism expert Dr Dave Rich wrote that the poll was notable for “the sheer number and variety of candidates with openly antisemitic views and the possibility that their campaigns will attract enough votes to influence the outcome in some constituencies – or perhaps even win a seat or two”.

Smaller parties and independent candidates did, as Rich predicted, make an impact. Over several years, we at the Trust and others like us have worked with the major political parties to deliver education and to help strengthen and quality-assure disciplinary processes. Regrettably, it feels as if we are starting all over and, in some cases, with less willing partners.

On the right, Reform candidates shared antisemitic Rothschild conspiracy myths or posted content echoing the Great Replacement theory, blaming Jews for mass immigration designed to undermine white populations.

On the other end of the spectrum, Green Party candidates posted material including fantasy conspiracy links between Zionists, freemasons and the Vatican or denying the 7 October attacks.

Then there are the independent candidates. A video has just emerged shows Iqbal Mohamed MP saying homes should be searched to remove anything Israeli or “Zionist” and, despite it benefiting him, democracy has been “hijacked” by “corrupt, selfish, pro-war, pro-rich, racist elite”.

Reflecting on a speech he gave a decade ago, allegedly describing Israeli military action as causing a “Holocaust”, a deeply offensive comparison, Adnan Hussein said if repeating them: “I’d use my words much more carefully, in order for room for nuance not to arise.”

These MPs have been elected with the specific mandate to talk about Gaza and I can only hope they feel a burden of responsibility to keep an eye on community cohesion, use language that is inclusive and thoughtful and while perhaps challenging, is never hateful and their focus broader than their campaigns perhaps suggested.

We have issued repeated warnings that those with a parliamentary platform set the public discourse. Now more than ever that must be one that brings people together, not drives us apart.

We urgently need all political parties to act. No political party should allow antisemitism to be espoused by candidates standing under its brand. All parties must have systems that speedily and robustly penalise those engaging in racist rhetoric (and the House of Commons Speaker will have a role in relation to MPs’ discourse).

Action must be consistent. It isn’t good enough to invoke freedom of expression or to be partisan and defensive. Those that engage in racism should be called out and shunned without caveat. There is a role for parliamentarians to educate about antisemitism, to put lines in the sand, and we will do our bit to try to ensure MPs cross-party have the tools to do so.

However, it will ultimately be democracy, decency, civility and education that win this fight. Antisemitism is anti-democratic and the more our parliamentary leaders work to combat it, the healthier our democracy will be.