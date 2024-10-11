OPINION: Tikkun olam— the obligation to repair the world and help in any way possible

The events of October 7 sent shockwaves through our community. The tragic attacks in Israel sparked an outpouring of grief, solidarity, and activism. The UK Jewish community has mobilised in unprecedented ways, with volunteers stepping forward to support those in need.

October 7, 2023, is a day that will remain etched in our collective memory. Many have felt a deep need to do more than express sorrow—they want to help, to provide practical support in this time of crisis. The Jewish News featured many individuals last week who have gone above and beyond.

In the immediate aftermath, JVN (Jewish Volunteering Network) received a huge response from individuals wanting to help Israel. We worked closely with these potential volunteers to channel their enthusiasm into supporting the UK community, which also needed substantial assistance during this period.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Volunteers helped coordinate donations of food and other essentials, as well as educational support, befriending and deliveries. Community centres and synagogues also became hubs of activity, with volunteers of all ages dedicating their time to sorting and packing.

For many in the UK Jewish community, volunteering has become a way to channel feelings of helplessness into something tangible and meaningful. From cooking meals for families to making phone calls to check on isolated community members, there has been an overwhelming desire to help in any way possible. We have seen a surge in volunteers willing to participate in acts of kindness and community service, emphasising the Jewish value of tikkun olam—the obligation to repair the world.

While the immediate response was remarkable, the UK Jewish community is aware that the long-term effects of October 7 will require sustained support. Charities are already planning for the future, recognising that both volunteer-driven initiatives and educational support will be needed for months and even years to come.

Volunteers will continue to play an essential role in this. JVN has seen a rise in individuals wanting to get involved, offering to lend their time and skills to various causes, whether providing educational support, assisting with deliveries or befriending.

We have seen a 62% rise in volunteer registrations and a 50% increase in placements this year alone. These numbers are a testament to the enduring spirit of giving within the Jewish community, both locally and globally.

At last week’s October 7 memorial event in London’s Hyde Park, JVN was honoured to provide 60 volunteers to assist at the gathering, working alongside CST volunteers and supporting charities and new initiatives. This participation highlighted the strength that comes from community and collective action during times of grief.

The outpouring of volunteerism in the UK Jewish community since October 7 has been a testament to the strength of Jewish values and the deep bonds of solidarity with Israel. The community has come together not only to mourn but to take action. Volunteering has offered a way to transform grief into purpose, with so many of us united in the effort to support those affected by the situation and to stand strong in their shared identity and values.

As we reflect on these challenging times, the enduring words of Rabbi Sacks offer a guiding light:

“We do not have to redeem the world all together in one go. We do it one day at a time, one person at a time, one act at a time. A single life, said the sages, is like a universe. Save a life and you save the world. Change a life and you begin to change the world.”

— Rabbi Sacks, To Heal a Fractured World

If you feel inspired to do more and would like to volunteer, please visit our website at jvn.org.uk or email us at info@jvn.org.uk where you can find a large variety of volunteering roles.