SPECIAL REPORT, ONE YEAR ON: How British Jews united in the face of pain

On the morning of 7 October 2023, the clock stopped. The horrific, unprecedented attacks against Israel by Hamas terrorists changed everything. The day now known as ‘Black Shabbat’, was the worst atrocity committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Now, almost 365 days later, from fundraising and vigils to Shabbat candle initiatives, installations and hundreds of suitcases of emergency supplies sent to the IDF and displaced families, Jewish News highlights some of the British Jewish community volunteers who have stood side by side with Israelis for the past 12 months.

There are many more still who remain in the shadows, reticent to platform the work they have done, whether it’s raising £300k to send uniforms, medical supplies and protective equipment to more than 700 front line soldiers and combat medics, to those who continue to give their time and resources to help initiatives.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Israeli writer, speaker, and social media influencer Hen Mazzig has joined many British vigils since 7 October in a show of solidarity and support with the community.

He tells Jewish News that, since 7 October, the world he knew has been “irrevocably altered. The events in Israel that day weren’t just distant headlines—they were deeply personal”.

Mazzig adds that even in the darkest hours, he found strength. “Within the Jewish and pro-Israel communities, a groundswell of support buoyed me. I vividly remember the pro-Israel protest in London just days after the attacks. Thousands gathered, not just in solidarity with Israel but as a collective declaration of our Jewish identity.

“It wasn’t a reactionary response to the pro-Palestine riots that seemed to punctuate every weekend. It was an affirmation of who we are—proud, resolute, and unwilling to stand down in the face of hate.”

He says that it’s the stories of those taken hostage by Hamas that pierce the deepest. “British-Israelis like Nadav Popplewell, Channah Peri, and Emily Damari, are not just names. They are our friends, our neighbours. Their fates remind us of the fragility of our people and the intimate bonds that make a tragedy far away feel like an attack on our own families.”

Mazzig says: There is something remarkable about how the Jewish community has rallied. Beyond the protests, I’ve found solace in conversations with fellow creators and activists. As an Israeli, I see the existential threats my country faces, but I’ve come to realise that the battles we fight on the ground are only part of the solution. The tide of misinformation, hatred, and extremism we face abroad is just as formidable. And in London, I have found a community that, despite being small, fights with unparalleled fierceness. We may be few, but we are vibrant, and we are proud.”

His mission, he adds, is clear: “To ensure that no Jew, anywhere, feels alone or ashamed. That’s the cause I’ve dedicated my life to, and in the Jewish community here in England, I’ve found the fiercest allies. I am proud to stand with them as we push back against the hate, the misinformation, and the forces that seek to divide us. Together, we are unstoppable.”

Orit Eyal Fibeesh is originally from Israel but has lived in north west London for 21 years. The founder of the 7/10 Human Chain, prior to 7 October, she was originally involved with UK protests against proposed judicial reform in Israel as part of a group called We Democracy.

The group had Parliament Square booked for a protest on 15 October. Then October 7 happened.

She tells Jewish News: “It was obvious we were not going to protest any more and had to do something for the hostages. According to Jewish tradition, we do the shiva, and the 15th was more or less a week after 7 October. We thought, why not use the space and do a vigil for those who were murdered?”

The group of 12 recited Kaddish, lit candles and printed posters of those who were kidnapped. It was the first vigil in the UK.

At the next one, they decided to wear black and hold posters of a kidnapped person, standing close to each other and forming a chain.

Fibeesh says: “On the day I remember clearly there were 203 kidnapped. We made a promise to ourselves, that we were going to continue until they all came back. This is what we have been doing since.” And 7/10 Human Chain was born.

They’ve held vigils and chains around Parliament square, protested outside the Qatari Embassy and the offices of the Red Cross. On the 2 June, they held a march on the streets of London with 40,000 people.

Fibeesh adds: “We protested outside BBC for them not doing their job and being biased; we wore bloodied trousers and shouted ‘Rape is not Resistance’. The idea was always to create awareness to make sure the hostages are not forgotten.”

Orit believes that the Jewish and Israeli communities have never been closer.

“I used to think that British Jewry were sitting on the fence and were very hesitant in expressing an opinion and being vocal about how they feel. October 7th and everything that has followed since has been horrendous that everyone has come out of their shell and the community has found its voice.”

Jerusalem-born and now Borehamwood-based Nivi Feldman is Chair of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in the UK. She became actively involved in raising awareness after one of her children’s friends was taken hostage in Gaza. Her first public action was joining a symbolic installation of empty prams outside Parliament, representing the missing children.

Nivi has also ensured the families have attended the Labour and Liberal Democrat Party conferences, advocating for their cause at key political gatherings.

She played a key role in various events, including vigils in Borehamwood and a major gathering in St John’s Wood, as well as the empty Seder table installation and a candle-lighting vigil in Hendon.

Feldman describes the work as “non stop”, adding that if she was in Israel, “I’d probably be volunteering, or in service full time. This is my way of helping. This is my service.”

She adds: “I’ve made life long friends with people I’ve met since 7 October. The community became a web of communications; a real support network for one another.”

Lucie Kon is a commissioning editor for BBC Storyville. She commissioned and executive produced the Nova Music Festival documentary: ‘Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again‘.

Leo Pearlman, who has spoken up on social media business portal LinkedIn about the silence among industry figures, was also a producer.

Kon tells Jewish News that after 7 October, she “felt like every Jew in the country. There’s quite a few people in the BBC who are Jewish. We feel what Jews around the country felt. We are no different. We have the same feelings. We have the same shock and the same devastation. But we work at the BBC and are professional. We have to operate within the guidelines to tell the stories that we need to tell, whether we do that in news, current affairs, drama, comedy or documentaries. At the heart of everything I’ve done in my career is the truth. My job is and has always been to tell audiences the truth. That’s it.

“I can’t go on a protest or wave a flag because I work at the BBC. I’m not going to do anything political. And I’m OK with that. It’s a huge privilege to do what I do and with that privilege come responsibilities. It’s what I signed up to when I signed my very first contract with the BBC.”

But, she adds: “The one thing I can do is tell stories.”

Kon was already working with Israeli film makers on other projects, and “put feelers out to see if anyone wanted to tell a story about October 7th. Sheldon Lazarus (film producer) got in touch in mid November with a trailer of this film, which started with the kids dancing at Nova.”

Downloading and watching it outside the tube station, despite the fact she’d never actually spoken to Sheldon before, she realised “I had to phone this man. We need to show this film to audiences on the BBC. I rang him and said ‘we need to talk’. He explained he was going to meet with Channel 4 about later in the week. I said I would share with colleagues and be able to get a quick decision. We have to have it for audiences on the BBC. And that’s how it started.”

Kon travelled to Israel in March to work with the team in the edit, which she says was “another huge privilege”. They worked together to include as much as they could reasonably show to television audiences of Hamas- what they filmed themselves doing and saying that terrible day.

She tells Jewish News: “It’s really clear that they set out to decimate the Jewish people. To rape, murder. They were incredibly well organised. They had one thing in their mind. We wanted to make sure audiences could hear them, to witness what they did. and what they set out to do. Hamas were having a good time.”

By the end of next week, ‘We Will Dance Again’ will have been seen by audiences across the world – in the US, Australia, Canada and across Europe as well of course as in Israel. Here, there have been special screenings to Jewish students at schools including JCoSS, at community centres across the country, and a UK premier at JW3 attended by cross communal figures and some of the BBC’s most senior leaders.

And for Lucie, it’s one of the most important films she’s ever made. “As one of our contributors said to me this week. This is about good vs evil. The film sets out to show that a way that is manageable for tv audiences. Everyone who has worked on the film, and the team at the BbC care enormously about what we do.’ In this film we set out to show the world what Hamas did on October 7th and what those they did it to went through. It’s been a huge privilege to be able to do that. It’s the privilege of doing what we do.”

‘Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again‘ is available on BBC iPlayer.

Itai Galmudy, together with Yochy Davis and Max Royston, are the activists behind Stop the Hate UK, which since May, have held weekly counter protests outside the Swiss Cottage Library in opposition to those marching against the war in Gaza.

The anti-Israel protests have, says Galmudy, caused “serious disruption to the local Jewish community with incidents of antisemitic abuse, assaults, and provocative placards. The protests occur on the eve of Shabbat in a predominantly Jewish area near several synagogues, which many view as deliberately antagonistic.”

Despite more than 1,500 residents signing a petition to relocate the protest, Galmudy says that “police have refused to act.”

He adds that “the counter-protesters aim to raise awareness for hostages, counter the antisemitic hate, and protect the community.”

Eddie Hammerman, together with Josh Moont, Lara Lipsey, Ronit Tam-Hammerman, Nivi Feldman, Lisa Shaffer and Gidi Matlin, is a founder of the Borehamwood weekly vigils. He tells Jewish News that he “had no idea on that cold, damp, and deeply depressing autumn morning following October 7th, that hundreds of us would gathering every week, come rain or shine for a year.”

Over more than 48 weeks, more than 120 people have spoken at the Borehamwood vigil, hailing from the local community and nearby areas including Mill Hill, Bushey, Edgware and Belmont.

They’ve had rabbis from all denominations join them as well as Christian friends standing by their side.

Hammerman says: “Speaking about hostages each week and understanding their loves and aspirations has enabled us to connect us with hostage families in Israel alongside raising awareness of their struggles.”

Hammerman recalls that on the day of a UN vote against Israel, “our deputy PM Oliver Dowden, took the Borehamwood vigil platform alongside the Chief Rabbi to state the UK’s government position in defeating Hamas and bringing the hostages home. For a day, we had gone global.”

Reverend Hayley Ace is a Christian minister and co-founder of Christian Action Against Antisemitism. Speaking to Jewish News, she says her heart shattered when she saw the horrifying images of the October 7th massacre, particularly the video of Naama Levy.

“In that moment, my determination to fight against antisemitism was turbo-charged, propelling me to intensify my efforts and organize a solidarity event in London.

Since then, she adds, “my bond with the Jewish community has deepened, as I have actively participated in the 7:10 Human Chain and organised events to advocate for hostages and rally Christian support for Israel.

“I am inspired by the countless Christians who quietly show their solidarity through various acts of support, whether it be visiting Israel, raising funds for survivors, or attending protests and vigils. I am here to amplify their voices and demonstrate the unwavering love and support that true Christians have for the Jewish community.

Natasha Goodman since 7 October has been instrumental in spreading the work of the Hostage Forum UK, coming up with communication and event ideas to raise money for the hostage familes. She is part of the Gift One Family hostage necklace committee and worked on the Hostage Seder Table, Challah bake, Yellow Piano, Yellow Ribbon campaign, the memorial of hostages gathering in Hendon and events the community can be part of with hostage families or people connected to Israel.

David Krikler, a communications consultant and speechwriter tells Jewish News: “From very early on I found myself working to connect hostage families with media. A few days after the attack, I helped organise a press conference for Sharone Lifschitz and Noam Sagi, who both had parents kidnapped. Seeing a roomful of hardened journalists spellbound by their strength and decency under such dreadful circumstances was powerful. The release of Sharone and Noam’s mums provided rare highlights. It’s tragic that Sharone’s dad and 100 others remain hostage and we need to keep doing what we can to keep them in the public eye.”

He adds: “The day job has also been busy. As a speechwriter I’d like to think that some of the speeches I’ve worked on have helped Jewish communities around the world make some sense of what we have been experiencing collectively.”

Chana Lancry Sufrin is the owner of Hendon-based House of Lancry, a fashion brand for modest, modern clothes. The Brazilian born mother of four tells Jewish News that on October 9th and 10th, she closed down her London operations and turned it into “a drop off zone for items for the IDF, and then later on displaced families.”

The whole store on Parsons Street became a depot. Sufrin was sent a list of items from an IDF soldier and published a call to action on Instagram, which went viral.

The next morning, she says, “I had more than 500 people dropping off stuff. From personal care, underwear to tourniquets and medical supply, duct tape and tactical uniforms.”

With people supplying suitcases, to date, with El Al, Chana and her team have sent more than 1200 suitcases of IDF essentials and clothing and toys for displaced families. During the winter, they sent over “more than 400 tactical winter uniforms for the soldiers. To date we have sent more than 300 vests and helmets and more than 20 AVATAR/matrix drones.”

Chana and the House of Lancry are “still fundraising, doing events in the London community to raise money for the IDF and the families of those struggling with PTSD to pay for therapy, day care, and wives of Miluim (reservists), as well as helping victims of the hardest hit kibbutzim and Nova Festival.”

She is launching a non-profit organisation, the Chayal Project, to assist soldiers and their families with equipment and mental health support.

Chana adds: “For Simchat Torah, we have more than 10 soldiers coming to London because they are struggling with PTSD from that day, to be part of the community and to lift their spirits and our community spirit.”

She tells Jewish News that her business is not on hold, she is simply “multi-tasking”, because “as long as they are fighting for us, we need for to fight for them”.

Tami Isaacs Pearce from Karma Bread, aka known The ‘Challah Queen‘, has supported numerous charitable initiatives since October 7th, including an event for 200 women, creating symbolic shlissel challahs, raising more than £4,500 for the Hostage Forum UK.

Allison Kanter and Susan Deal tell Jewish News that they felt strongly after the 7 October massacre “that awareness and support for Israel and the hostages needed to be raised in London.”

Allison had returned from Israel on 10 October after her son in law had been drafted to the north of Israel leaving her pregnant daughter with three kids.

She says: “Between us we imported as many dog tags as we could find. We enlisted the help of friends and family to clean, assemble , advertise and sell the tags, even selling them on tube trains. Natasha Goodman and Elissa Ziff made sure they were sold at all vigils and Israel related events. Word spread fast and tags were brought in sometimes more than monthly, and we later introduced pins and hostage ribbon necklaces.

They add that they “also gave tags to politicians and high profile individuals although sadly only a few of the most principled and courageous public figures wore them. We have now raised £50,000 for for victims of terror attacks perpetrated on or after 7 October.

To buy a necklace or pin badge, visit Instagram:@bringthemhometags or click here.

Maxine Elias is the mother of four sons, one of whom is a lone soldier.

She is an advocate for Chayals’ Angels, a non-profit trauma organisation set up by Tasha Cohen, a British young woman who lives in Israel, that works with IDF soldiers on their bases, giving them all manner of therapeutic sessions to ease their physical, mental and emotional trauma.

The charity has supported 7,000 soldiers since 8th October.

Elias tells Jewish News: “Having a son who’s a soldier, I was going out of mind and needed to do something. Whilst in was in Israel in February, I went to visit my friend who lost his son, Benjamin Needham. I met an old man on the plane who was going to volunteer. He was from Edgware, that’s all I know, but he was my inspiration.

She adds: “Literally, as they are coming out of Gaza, or Lebanon, we are waiting with open arms and have a whole clinic set up. I’m just a mum, but every religious philosophy says that to be complete person, you have to give. And that’s what I’m doing.”

Growing up in the 70s, 80s and 90s, Sarah Sultman, known for her original and visionary community ideas tells Jewish News that visit to the Gaza envelope in early November 2023, with UJIA, cemented her resolve “to find an effective way to help in any way that I could following October 7th.”

Together with community activist Michal Noe, ‘Letters Light and Love‘ was their collective response. A theatre production for one night in London, entirely scripted using only the medium of letters. Primary sources of evidence, stories and testimonies that span 3500 years, telling of the Jews’ connection to the land of Israel.

Sultman says: “The letters took months to research from a variety of libraries and archives. They were arranged and presented to tell a story of a people through personal yearning, sacrifice, wandering and promise. The show was a journey through history and it was proud, unashamed, unapologetic, celebratory and hopeful.

“The show was delivered by a professional and celebrated cast of international actors, literary figures, influencers and singers. It brought together on the stage by renowned Israelis, Americans, British, and Arab actors and personalities to deliver a message, in a way that has not been done before – as an epistolary homage.”

The evening, to raise money for the rebuild of Kibbutz Be’eri, raised more than £1 million.

Sultman stresses that “whilst I may have had the initial idea for ‘Letters Light and Love’, the heroes of this event comprised the entire team. My co producer Michal Noe (who I could not have done this without) and I had the privilege of working with some incredibly talented professionals who gave their time freely to pull this together.”

Since October 7th, more than 2,000 volunteers have signed up to support Community Security Trust (CST), the charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats. More than 900 people have done training to a level that they could be deployed to do a CST operation and approximately 30% are under the age of 30.

CST chief executive Mark Gardner tells Jewish News: “Since October 7, CST’s remarkable volunteers have stepped up every aspect of their work and training. When the community needed it the most, their sheer resilience, selflessness and commitment to protecting the community has shone through. We thank each and every one of them for making our community so much stronger. We couldn’t have done this without them. Together, we protect.”

To sign up for CST’s next six-week course commencing on the 31st October, click here.

UJIA and Project Kfar Aza

Supported by the UK’s largest Israel charity, Emily Cohen led an initiative impacting more than 100 young survivors of 7 October.

She tells Jewish News: “The Kfar Aza initiative was a labour of love and the most important thing I have done in my life.”

Cohen was committed to bring all surviving 100 young adults to London in five groups of 20 for a much needed break and to be surrounded with love and support from the UK.

She adds: “I needed a charity to help me make it into a reality and approached UJIA who agreed immediately to help. I went on to independently raise £280k to cover the expense of all the trips, including hotels, flights, security, shows, restaurants, football and more.”

All five trips were “deeply moving, profound, meaningful and very important both for them and for us, the London Jewish community.”

UJIA, with the support of the British Jewish community, has raised £6 million for Israel since 7 October.

Daniel Burger, the chief executive of the UK charity supporting Israel’s only national medical emergency and blood service, tells Jewish News that following 7 October, “the entire community seemed to step up to support Israel through Magen David Adom (MDA) UK.”

He was amazed by “the amount of crowd funding projects initiated by people, the length and breadth of the country. I believe at the final count, more than 100 had been established in support of MDA UK.”

Burger says: “Each day presents new challenges and a stark reminder of that day where Hamas unleashed sheer hell on our people.”

A few days after 7 October, event planner Jo Woolf, together with friends Claudia Salem, Lisa Ronson, Charlie Balcolmbe and Amy Daufman, approached community hub JW3 with the idea of installing an empty Shabbat table to represent the missing hostages.

Woolf tells Jewish News that nearly all of her suppliers donated their products for free, from the tables themselves, to the chairs, to the flowers.

“Everything,” she say. “Not one cost. People didn’t bat an eyelid. The majority were not even Jewish suppliers. They just said ‘forget it, we don’t want anything.’”

She adds that the company providing the marquee, which was going to cost £5k, met her at JW3, at a time when many displaced Israeli children were using it as a nursery.

“The owner and I were having a coffee, and I pointed out the kids. He went off for a walk to speak to someone, came back and announced he wouldn’t charge. He didn’t want public thanks because he wasn’t doing it for that reason. The only thing we paid for was transportation.”

However, she says, “two of the biggest florists that I used to work with” (and she emphasises the past tense, “that made their money from Jewish events; I never heard from them. Nothing. Those people – you don’t forget the good and you don’t forget the bad.”

In addition, every week in London, supported by a group of volunteers, Woolf packs 2,000 sets of tea-light candles to be distributed to schools and bakeries.

She estimates around 100,000 are distributed around the world.

At her insistence, they are “completely free of charge. I didn’t want a barrier to take part. I want the hostages out. We’re lighting for them in Gaza, because in Gaza they can’t. The light they would have brought into the world, we are lighting for them. As soon as they are rescued, we will stop and give their light back.”

In February, the Lovelock Hostage Bridge was opened at JW3 on Finchley Road. The art installation aimed at keeping Israel’s hostages in the public consciousness was the brainchild of creator Marcel Knoble.

Leading names including Dame Maureen Lipman and Sir Simon Schama, together with members of the public, added personalised padlocks in a moving tribute to those held in Gaza.

Jack and Devorah Miller run Bitz of Glitz jewellery story in Golders Green. It’s entirely “by accident”, they tell Jewish News, that it “became a collection and distribution point for all the hostage posters and stickers that are all over the city and country.”

Jack runs a hostage poster group for north London, including Primrose Hill, Stamford Hill and Swiss Cottage. Together, the couple sell all the Hostage Forum UK merchandise that is sent to them from Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. All the money raised from wrist bands, tee shirts, caps and dog tags, goes to the Forum and they estimate they’ve raised around £30k.

More recently, they’ve been hanging yellow ribbons on trees. Devorah says: “As they walk to shul on Rosh Hashanah, I want people to think of the hostages, so we hung yellow ribbons on trees the whole length of Golders Green Road.”

The work, she adds, gives her energy because “you feel like you’re doing something. We just keep going. We can’t stop. We have a moral obligation. There are still hostages.”

Haya Langerman tells Jewish News that the events of 7 October had a profound impact on her life, marking a significant turning point.

“In those early days, I received heartbreaking news of losses within my circle— a school friend lost her daughter at the Nova festival, another lost her brother, a doctor killed while tending to the wounded in Sderot. Yet another friend lost her second son, following the tragic death of her husband in a previous terror attack.”

Langerman organised a fundraiser for ZAKA (Israel’s voluntary post-disaster response team), with actor Michael Aloni, with all proceeds going towards purchasing field equipment for the charity’s volunteers.

Supported by Tali and Michal from Zemach Productions, the event marked the beginning of her involvement. Together they also fundraised for a youth centre for the children of Nir Oz, who were evacuated to Karmei Gat, with Elon Levy and Jewish News publisher Justin Cohen as participants.

With families and children attending in solidarity, she organised a poignant 5th birthday party for Ariel Bibas in Sunny Hill Park on August 6th, where well-known Israeli artist, Bentzi Brofman, created a portrait of the young hostage.