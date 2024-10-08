OPINION: We have seen the community in the UK at its best since October 7

A year on from October 7, it is still hard to find the right words to fully capture the tragic loss of that awful day. Looking back, as we commemorate all of those who were killed in Southern Israel, is so deeply painful. We must pray that those still held hostage in Gaza are soon released. It is impossible to imagine what they and their loved ones are going through – we wish them immense strength and courage in this incredibly difficult time.

As we mourn those who lost their lives one year ago, we also recognise that the pain and grief of these attacks are still echoing through Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and beyond in the wider region, and of course too, here in the UK. The scars from October 7 still run deep. In the past 12 months, there has been too much suffering, and too much hurt. Too many people have lost their lives.

And we know also that a devastating number of people will spent October 7, 2024 still unable to return home. As the Executive Director of a humanitarian organisation – one which works every day to build a better world for refugees and displaced people – I find this incredibly distressing.

In the north of Israel, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, fleeing the escalating conflict. We have also witnessed immense suffering in Gaza where a desperate humanitarian crisis continues to unfold. The scale of destruction – the devastation – has often been unthinkable. More than 40,000 people have been killed, hospitals and schools have been destroyed, and millions are internally displaced. In recent days, we have seen vast numbers of civilians in Lebanon – some of whom were already refugees themselves – having to escape the war. As humanitarians, we are incredibly worried by this escalating situation. The losses we have seen over the past year are already unbearable. We must see the conflict end now.

But as we commemorate those who died on October 7, and all the innocent civilians who have lost their lives since, we also acknowledge that the shockwaves of war and violence are felt far beyond those directly involved.

Too often, this conflict has emboldened those who wish to divide our own society. In the UK, we have encountered a horrific rise in both antisemitism and Islamophobia. It is disgraceful to see people exploiting tragic events in the Middle East to cause more division, more tension, more bitterness. We have to continue to call out hate, even, in fact especially, when it is not directed at our own communities. Of course it has been alarming to see such a growth in prejudice towards British Jews – just as it has been equally hard to see the same hatred thrown at our Muslim friends and neighbours. We must be wise to those who would utilise our suffering to advance their own ends.

There has been a lot of darkness since October 7. But we must remember to see the light. In the last year, we have also seen the UK at its best: communities standing together, rejecting hate and polarisation. The dreadful events of summer 2024 remind us why we must continue to show solidarity and unite against those who sow discord.

One year on from October 7, we must commit to being good neighbours, to learn from each other’s shared pain, and to build bridges and foster connections. To not do so would be a tragedy in itself. Both here in the UK, and beyond, let us use this anniversary as a call for compassion, for peace, and dignity for all, united by our shared humanity. Our Jewish values dictate that we must.

Rabbi David Mason is Executive Director at HIAS+JCORE, the UK Jewish Voice on Refugees and Racial Justice