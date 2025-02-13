OPINION: We must not forget the role of those in Tehran who backed Hamas

Many of us will have experienced a mixture of emotions as we saw the images of Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy as they were released by Hamas on Saturday.

Relief that, after nearly 500 days in captivity, they were free at last. Anger at the clear mistreatment that they – and all the hostages – have suffered by Hamas. As well as deep concern for the fate of the remaining hostages.

Since the 7 October terrorist attacks, the families of the hostages have been tireless in ensuring that the plight of their loved ones is not forgotten.

Seven weeks after the attacks, the LFI annual lunch was addressed by Eli’s brother-in law, Steve Brisley. Steve, who lives in the UK, talked of the brutal murder of his sister, Lianne, and nieces Noiya and Yahel, at their home on Kibbutz Be’eri, and the capture of Eli and his brother Yossi, who died in captivity.

Like Mandy Damari – who addressed LFI’s annual lunch last December and whose daughter, Emily, was released last month – Steve also spoke of the strong bonds some of the hostages and their families share with the UK.

“Eli loves a Sunday roast. He loves standing with me on the terraces watching Bristol Rovers play and, inevitably, lose!,” Steve told us. “Eli loves to go to a British pub, to my children’s Christmas concerts, to the seaside to play on the ‘penny slots’ and he will sometimes even decline his beloved coFee in favour of a good old cup of British tea.”

The psychological and physical torture which Hamas has inflicted upon the hostages including the public handover “ceremonies,”– has been known ever since the first November 2023 ceasefire-hostage deal.

No hostage should have to suffer another moment at Hamas’ hands. We all want to see every hostage return home now.

We also cannot forget the role of those in Tehran whose backing for Hamas enabled the 7 October terrorist attacks and the suffering which the hostages and their families have been through.

Since Labour took office last July, the government has imposed a range of sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – the regime’s brutal ideological army which funds, arms, trains and directs its network of proxy armies, including Hamas.

In line with our manifesto commitment, the government should now institute a ban on the IRGC as swiftly as possible. We should also identify and sanction Iranian regime oligarchs, elites and proxies here in the UK, treating them in the same manner as Putin’s regime.

And, as LFI first proposed in May 2022, we need to take a far tougher stance towards Iran’s long record of state hostage taking.

As our chair in the House of Lords, Baroness Ramsay, wrote at the time of the detention of Nazanin Zaghari-RatcliFe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz, it is “frankly ridiculous that – despite all evidence to the contrary – the UK government refuses to label Iran’s detention of its citizens as ‘state hostage taking’, referring to the cases of detained Britons and dual nationals as ‘consular cases’.”

Indeed, in 2020, the House of Commons Foreign AFairs Select Committee recommended not simply that the government call out “state hostage taking” but help shape a united international response to counter this growing threat.

Over the coming weeks, we will no doubt hear much more about the ordeal the hostages have suffered.

To honour their suffering, and the courage of their families, we must bring justice to those who committed these terrible crimes and work towards a lasting peace.