Prominent American Jewish organisations have condemned a major US TV network for running an advertisement claiming America sends Israel $400 ‘every three seconds’ to drop bombs on children.

The ADL, AJC and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations all criticised the NBC network for its decision to run the ad on Wednesday evening, during the prime time Thanksgiving special of its flagship “Saturday Night Live” show.

The 30-second ad shows a young American girl saving up money for a bicycle, as a narrator recounts: “Over a year, she saved $400 for a new bicycle.”

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The footage then cuts to a girl in Gaza, missing one leg and standing on crutches amidst rubble. The narrator continues: “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this.” The ad links viewers to a campaign called “No More for Israel” that accuses Israel of genocide and instructs visitors to contact their congressional representative to oppose aid to Israel.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt, posting on Twitter/X, wrote: “Broadcasting an ad that blatantly demonises the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars during primetime on the eve of a family holiday isn’t just insensitive. It’s indefensible. Again and again, why do people in positions of authority fail to demonstrate basic decency, let alone respect, for the Jewish community? At a moment of escalating antisemitism, there is no rationale to justify fanning the flames with such a twisted narrative.”

The advertisement was first reported on by media group Semafor under the headline “Gaza group to air defund Israel ad during SNL”, with the article adding: “A pro-Palestinian group is stepping up its efforts against U.S. support for Israel, with new polling about the damage it did to Republicans this year and a new ad that will air during Saturday Night Live.”

In his own statement on the social media platform, Ted Deutch, chief executive of the American Jewish Committee and a former member of Congress said: “Here’s what the ad leaves out: the vicious Hamas terrorists who launched this war on October 7 by slaughtering, raping, and kidnapping Israelis, dragging hostages into Gaza, and then fighting from among Palestinian civilians, with horrific consequences for Israelis and Gazans alike.

“What’s left? A wounded child and a simple message: blame Israel. And blame America for supporting it. And then Semafor, which was given the ad in advance, reported on it largely on the terms its sponsors wanted, with remarkably little scrutiny of what the ad leaves out.”

He added: “The suffering of Palestinian civilians is real and heart-breaking. But using that suffering to demonise Israel while writing Hamas out of the story isn’t an honest debate. We can debate American policy and assistance to Israel. And yes, this was a paid advertisement. But “we were paid to run it” cannot be the end of the discussion. Networks decide what they will and will not put on the air every day. NBC chose to take the money and run this ad. It should explain why and how an ad this one-sided and manipulative met its standards for what it will put on the air. And if this meets NBC’s standards, Americans deserve to know what those standards are.”

William Daroff, chief executive of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, agreed with Deutsch, adding that “it was a shanda [disgrace] for @NBC to air an ad that uses an image of an injured child to blame America for supporting Israel while leaving out the Hamas massacre of 7 October that started the war.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has also criticised the commercial, saying: “Don’t let anyone exploit your loved ones’ compassion this holiday season. Ask who’s funding this campaign, whose real goal is the destruction of Israel”, whilst End Jew Hatred, an organisation dedicated to combating antisemitism, called the commercial “antisemitic Hamas propaganda” and shared a petition demanding that NBC pull it from across all its platforms.

Mark Goldfeder, chief executive of the National Jewish Advocacy Centre, added: “@NBC‘s standards require a factual basis for every claim. Today, NJAC demanded the evidence, along with the sponsor records federal law makes public. You took the money, now show the receipts.”

As previously reported by Jewish News, President Donald Trump has said the US will stop giving Israel around $4 billion (£2.98 billion) a year in aid by the end of 2026, following an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The aid conditions required Israel to spend most of the money directly on US military hardware.

The commercial was sponsored by “social welfare group” IMEU Policy Project, an American 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation co-founded in 2005 by Palestinian American Lena Khalaf Tuffaha to increase American awareness of Palestine and Palestinians. Based in California, its remit means it doesn’t have to publicly disclose its donors.

Both the IMEU Policy Project and its parent organisation, the Institute for Middle East Understanding, have published materials arguing that certain accounts surrounding 7 October 2023 were exaggerated to justify military operations in Gaza.

It has defended the controversial phrase ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free’ as “a call for democracy, freedom, justice, equality, and self-determination”. Its communications director Diana Buttu is a former spokesperson for the PLO who has called Hamas a “movement for freedom, for liberation”) and described its former leader Yahya Sinwar as “a hero”.

At the time of writing, NBC has neither publicly apologised or announced the withdrawal of the commercial.