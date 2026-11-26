National Library of Israel partners with Sephardi Voices to commemorate the displacement of Jews from Arab countries and Iran

The National Library of Israel is marking the National Day of the Expulsion of Jews from Arab Countries and Iran by highlighting the plight of Libyan Jews.

Run in partnership with Sephardi Voices, From Libya to Jerusalem marks the official day, in 1947, of the departure and expulsion of Jews from the region (Yom HaPlitim or “Day of Refugees”).

On this date, the day after the UN Partition Plan for Palestine was adopted, many Jewish communities in the Middle East and North Africa began experiencing hostility and violence that ultimately resulted in mass exodus of one million refugees, loss of property, and collective, generational trauma.

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This year’s event puts a spotlight on the Libyan Jewish community, whose roots date back to the destruction of the First Temple.

In the wake of the Holocaust and the establishment of the State of Israel, many were forced to flee from the pogroms and looting by the local residents. From a community of 38,000 people at the height of its glory, not one remained.

The evening will open with a historical review of Libyan Jewry, followed by a conversation with Dr. David Gerbi, who fled Libya as a young man and returned after decades in exile to negotiate the release of his elderly aunt, Reena Debash, the last remaining Jew.

The event will also feature music and a a screening of the documentary film, Giado: Holocaust in the Desert, a look into the harrowing existence endured by the Libyan inmates of a World War II forced labour camp.

On display will be a number of items from Libyan Jewish heritage alongside the screening of video testimonies from the World Organization of Libyan Jews and the Sephardi Voices archive at the National Library of Israel.