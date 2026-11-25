British businessman and philanthropist Sir Gerald Ronson is among nine international figures awarded the 2026 Israel Presidential Medal of Honour.

President Isaac Herzog announced the recipients of the prestigious award, recognising their exceptional contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The honourees hail from the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Romania and Italy, and have distinguished themselves in fields including education, politics, philanthropy, philosophy and communal leadership.

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Ronson has devoted decades to supporting Jewish communites. A co-founder of the Community Security Trust (CST), through his family foundation and business interests, he has supported education, welfare and youth initiatives in the UK and Israel, including school-building projects such as JCoSS.

In 2012, Ronson was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, and in 2024, he was knighted by King Charles III in recognition of his exceptional services to the Jewish community and charitable endeavors in the United Kingdom.

In Israel, the Gerald and Gail Ronson Family Foundation has been an exceptional supporter of educational institutions across the country, touching the lives of thousands of Israelis. Ronson continues to be a stalwart advocate for the relationship between the United Kingdom and the State of Israel.

The eight other recipients are Steny Hoyer, Mike Evans, Charles Bronfman, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Charlotte Knobloch, Haim Saban, Silviu Vexler and Johanna Arbib Perugia.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour is awarded by the President of the State of Israel to individuals and organisations “who, by virtue of their skills, service, or in any other way, have made an exceptional contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity.”

The medal was initiated by the Ninth President of Israel, Shimon Peres, and was first awarded in 2012.

After personally informing each of the recipients of the medal of their selection, President Herzog said: “I am delighted to award the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour to nine special women and men from around the world whose work, leadership, and commitment have made an extraordinary contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

He added: “In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us. The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavours they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish people’s contribution of good to humanity.

“I thank each of the recipients from the bottom of my heart for all they have done, and I look forward to presenting them with the Medal at a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem at the beginning of January.”

About the recipients:

Steny Hoyer – During his 45 years of service in the U.S. Congress, Steny Hoyer has held a range of senior leadership positions in the Democratic Party, most notably House Majority Leader. In the 1980s, he helped Soviet Jews reach freedom from behind the Iron Curtain, and as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, he has fought for decades to secure U.S. funding for Israeli missile defence systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling. In January 2027, Hoyer will conclude his long and distinguished service in Congress.

Dr. Mike Evans – A prominent American Christian Zionist leader, Dr. Mike Evans is a dedicated and influential supporter of Israel and the Jewish people in the United States and around the world. A close confidant of Israeli leaders dating back to Prime Minister Menachem Begin, Evans has also been a major supporter of Israel within the Republican Party. The founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Centre in Jerusalem, Evans works tirelessly to build bridges between Christian communities around the world and the State of Israel, bringing thousands of Christians and friends of Israel to visit the country. Most recently, Evans led a Global Day of Prayer on the third anniversary of 7th October. Evans also directs a charitable relief network operating to support Israelis in need, particularly those suffering from the impact of the war.

Charles Bronfman – Canadian-American businessman and philanthropist Charles Bronfman has devoted decades to supporting Israel and the Jewish people. In 2000, Bronfman and Michael Steinhardt co-founded Birthright Israel, which brings young Jews from the Diaspora to Israel free of charge. This groundbreaking initiative marked the first time the Government of Israel entered into an official partnership to invest in Jewish communities abroad, to which Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson later joined and made an exceptional contribution. Bronfman has remained active in the organisation ever since, as the programme has brought nearly one million young adults from 70 countries for life-changing experiences to Israel.

Bernard-Henri Lévy – A world-renowned French Jewish philosopher, author, filmmaker, and public intellectual, Bernard-Henri Lévy is a towering figure in the international fight for human rights, freedom, and democracy. In times of war and in peace alike, he has voiced unwavering public support for Zionism, the State of Israel, and the Jewish people. Through his expansive writing, art, and public engagements, Lévy has fought fiercely against antisemitism in all its forms. He has written more than 40 books, including “Israel Alone”, written after 7th October, in which he details Israel’s isolation in the face of the global wave of antisemitism that erupted after the massacre and shares the true story of Israel with the world.

Dr. Charlotte Knobloch – Born in Munich in 1932, Dr. Charlotte Knobloch survived the Holocaust with the help of a Christian housekeeper who saved her life. Today one of the most senior figures in the leadership of Germany’s Jewish community, Knobloch has devoted her life to restoring and rebuilding Jewish life in Germany. Since 1985, she has served as President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria. In this position, Knobloch led the establishment of the new Jewish Community Centre and the Ohel Jakob Synagogue in Munich, where she recently hosted Chancellor Friedrich Merz when marking the 20th anniversary of the synagogue.

She has held a range of other senior positions of communal leadership, including President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Vice President of the European Jewish Congress, and Vice President of the World Jewish Congress. Knobloch has consistently worked to fight antisemitism in Germany, preserve the memory of the Holocaust, and strengthen support for the State of Israel.

Haim Saban – Born in Egypt and raised in Israel, Haim Saban has spent decades living in the United States, where his business and philanthropic endeavours have made an extraordinary contribution to Israel and the Jewish people. Saban has been a longtime supporter of the Soroka Medical Centre, where he established the Cheryl and Haim Saban Children’s Hospital which serves Jewish, Arab, and Bedouin children from across the Negev region. After 7th October, when Soroka stood at the epicentre of the emergency response to the attacks, Saban mobilised to support the hospital. Saban is also major supporter of the activities of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), and has contributed to the establishment of a special heritage centre commemorating fallen Druze soldiers.

Silviu Vexler – As President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, which marks its 90th anniversary this year, and as a Member of the Romanian Parliament, Silviu Vexler has been a leading figure in strengthening ties between the Romanian Jewish community and the country’s leadership, as well as the relationship between Romania and the State of Israel. Just a few days after 7th October, he spearheaded a declaration of solidarity with Israel, adopted by both chambers of the Romanian Parliament in a joint session. In Parliament, he has led legislative efforts to combat antisemitism in Romania, and has championed the preservation of Romanian Jewish heritage sites across Romania, including its historic synagogues and cemeteries.

Johanna Arbib Perugia – A leader of the historic Italian Jewish community, Johanna Arbib Perugia has held key leadership positions in public and communal institutions in Italy, Israel and around the world. She served as Chair of the World Board of Trustees of Keren Hayesod–UIA, the youngest person ever to hold the position, and as President of the Jerusalem Foundation.

Today, Arbib Perugia is President of the International Board of HaShomer HaChadash and an honorary member of the Executive and the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel. In her endeavors to strengthen the bond between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel and advance social and educational initiatives, Arbib Perugia has become a key voice of women’s leadership in the Jewish world.

The Presidential Medal of Honour will be presented to the 2026 recipients at a ceremony at the president’s residence early next year.