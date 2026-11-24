Fifteen hundred Jewish teenagers from 30 countries rallied on the Champ de Mars at the foot of the Eiffel Tower this weekend for a defiant declaration of Jewish pride in the heart of Paris.

The rally capped the European Jewish Teen Congress, Europe’s largest gathering of Jewish teens, which brought more than 800 students from 400 schools in 30 countries to France.

At the Eiffel Tower event, hundreds of Jewish students from across Paris joined them, bringing the crowd to 1,500.

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The group marked the end of Shabbat with Havdalah before holding the flags of their home countries, reciting the Shema and praying for peace, whilst Israeli singer Noam Buskila took the stage.

“Each of these teenagers has the power to transform the world,” said Chabad headquarters’ Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, chairman of Chabad’s Global Networks, including CTeen International.

“Just weeks ago, these streets saw the devastation that comes when that power is used to destroy. Tonight, the same streets are filled with hope and joy. These teens are the future, and their resilience sends the world a message: the Jewish people are here to stay.”

Rabbi Kotlarsky also announced a new CTeen chapter in Drancy, the Paris suburb whose transit camp sent more than 60,000 Jews to Auschwitz and other death camps during the Holocaust.

“We are European Jews,” said András Igor Szuhánszki, a teen from Veszprém, Hungary, where there has been no Jewish life since the Holocaust. His family lost more than 80 relatives in the Shoah. “Our people have always found a way to survive and create something new.”

“I don’t have to change who I am to feel like I belong,” said Zohar, 14, of Vienna. “I can just be myself. I can be proud of who I am. And I can be proud to be Jewish.”