Yad Vashem has acquired an archive documenting the sites of Jewish massacres across Eastern Europe during the Holocaust.

The Patrick Desbois and Philip Friedman Institute for Documenting Holocaust Murder Sites draws on two decades of field research and forensic documentation and will now be based in the museum’s main archive in Jerusalem.

It brings together research files, thousands of non-Jewish eyewitness testimonies, and interactive maps detailing the mass murder of Jews by Nazi mobile killing units and their local partners that took place during the German invasion of Eastern Europe in World War II.

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The institute was established through the support of longtime Yad Vashem patrons Philip and Rose Friedman in honour of their parents, who survived the Holocaust, and the many members of their family who were murdered.

Founded in 2004 by Catholic priest Father Patrick Desbois, Yahad-In Unum takes its name from Hebrew and Latin words meaning “Together in One”. Over two decades, Father Desbois and his team have interviewed more than 7,000 local residents and identified more than 3,000 mass-killing sites, gathering corroborating evidence of what they refer to as the “Holocaust by Bullets”.

The archives include contemporary photographs of the villages, towns, and sites of execution, ghetto locations, camps of forced labour, synagogues and cemeteries; archival photographs of the shtetls and their Jewish inhabitants and archives of the Soviet State Extraordinary Commission – inquiries led by Soviet authorities between 1943 and 1946, after the liberation of the towns and villages about what had happened during the occupation;

Entire families — grandparents, parents, and children — were often wiped out in a single day by the Nazis and their local collaborators. Jews were executed in forests, at Jewish cemeteries, in anti-tank trenches, on riverbanks, in gas vans, and in pits dug along the way.

Because Jewish communities were murdered at these sites, the testimonies of local witnesses are essential to documenting the atrocities. Unlike at Nazi death camps, where some prisoners survived to tell their stories, in many places mass shootings left no survivors.

Yahad-In Unum’s researchers have interviewed non-Jewish residents who witnessed the massacres, including people who were forced to assist in digging mass graves and removing valuables from victims’ bodies.

Dani Dayan, Yad Vashem chairman, said: “The forests, fields, and ravines where Jews were murdered are as much a part of the history of the Holocaust as the Nazi camps. The Yahad-In Unum archive preserves crucial evidence of these crimes. This new centre at Yad Vashem will connect that evidence with research and education, helping future generations understand how the Holocaust unfolded and remember the individual human beings and the Jewish worlds that were destroyed.”

One witness statement from the archive reads: “For 22 years, we have been entering poor farms, some of them very isolated, in the countries of the former Soviet Union. These farms are often close to sites where the Nazis came to shoot Jews and bury them in mass graves. My first witness was named Lena. She came out of her house hesitantly, leaning on a cane, and sat down outside, because she wanted to talk. As a young girl, she had been gathering wheat in a field when a truck suddenly arrived, filled with Jewish women she knew. One of them called out to her for help: “Lena, help me!” She was alone and only 17. Terrified, she hid, and she heard the woman calling her name until the Germans opened fire. She had never spoken of it, yet she knew exactly where the Jews were buried. Her neighbours criticised her. She answered: “I am not afraid of you, nor of death.”

Father Patrick Desbois, 71, founder of Yahad-In Unum said: “Finding these graves also means restoring dignity to the victims, as Lena did for those women. Yes, thousands of poor people who had lived near the pits wanted us to know. Thousands of voices were torn from Soviet silence, the voices of neighbours, some of whom even spoke Yiddish. In today’s context of terrible denial of the genocide of the Jews, non-Jewish archives and testimonies constitute undeniable proof of the murders committed against Jews during the Holocaust by bullets.”

Philip Friedman said: “As children of Holocaust survivors, we feel a deeply personal responsibility to preserve the memory of the estimated two million Jews murdered in the Holocaust by bullets, whose remains lie in mass graves across 11 countries of Eastern Europe.

He added: “Yahad–In Unum has identified more than 3,000 of these mass killing sites. We are proud to have helped secure the transfer of this extraordinary archive of documents and eyewitness testimonies to Yad Vashem, which we believe is its most appropriate permanent home. Ensuring that these records are accessible to the widest possible audience and preserved for future generations honors the victims, our parents, and our responsibility to ensure that this history is never forgotten.”