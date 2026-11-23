A German woman who has become known worldwide for her silent protests in the face of thousands of anti-Israel campaigners is understood to be recovering well in hospital, after being attacked by two pro-Palestinian assailants and left with injuries to the back of her head.

Karoline Preisler, who was profiled for Jewish News’ Life magazine last year, was assaulted on Saturday evening, while holding her usual placards; one reading “Rape is not resistance” and the other with the words “only peace, zero intifada”.

As described by Ms Preisler while speaking to the Jüdische Allgemeine German-Jewish paper, one woman hit her side and grabbed flowers she was holding, while another subsequently kicked her hard in the middle, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on the pavement.

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Since the assault, Preisler has been visited in hospital by the Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, and received a call from Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar. In a statement from the Israeli FM, he said: “I recently spoke on the phone with Karolien Preisler, who was attacked and injured by pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Berlin this evening, and asked how she was doing. I thanked her for her solidarity with Israel and told her that her perseverance is inspiring and her courage admirable. We all stand by you, dear Karoline. Thank you for being who you are.”

The Berlin police said that Preisler had been assaulted at approximately 5:15 p.m, towards the end of the . Preisler and a protester had reportedly gotten into a scuffle when another protester, a 25-year-old woman, kicked Preisler, causing her to fall to the ground.

Preisler told the Jüdische Allgemeine that she had received “a lot of support and solidarity. Everyone at the hospital is very friendly. The Berlin police also immediately offered me medical assistance.”

When asked what gave her the strength to do what she has been doing for three and a half years, she answered that “it would take more strength to live inactive and with a guilty conscience. I don’t want to simply surrender the field to antisemitism.”

Katharina von Schnurbein, the EU commission’s coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, said she was “deeply shaken”, by the attack, sending Preisler her “full solidarity”, and adding that “the cowardly attack makes it clear that antisemitism is not just a threat to Jewish people, but to everyone who defends democratic values. But the rule of law must and will prevail.”

Preisler is a member of Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP). The party’s deputy chairman Wolfgang Kubicki posted on social media that “the entire FDP stands behind Karoline Preisler in her courageous fight against antisemitism.

“And to the attackers: Your hatred will not prevail. You will yet feel what the liberal rule of law is capable of.”