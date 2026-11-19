The United Nations’ top court has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Muslim Rohingya minority.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) concluded that the “only reasonable inference” from evidence of widespread atrocities by Myanmar security forces during a 2017 military campaign is that they intended to destroy a significant portion of the Rohingya minority.

This marks the first time the court has held a state responsible for genocide, and the ruling could influence how future cases, including the ongoing case against Israel, are handled.

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A panel of 15 judges from around the world delivered the verdict. international court.

In his summary, Judge Yuji Iwasawa stated that Myanmar had the “intention to destroy” a “substantial part” of the Rohingya, Muslim minority population

Earlier, the court found that Myanmar forces killed approximately 10,000 Rohingya.

Legal scholars will now closely examine the ruling for guidance that could influence cases including South Africa’s 2023 case against Israel.

In that case, South Africa alleges that Israel’s response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks breached the Genocide Convention.

Israel has strongly rejected the accusation of genocide, calling it baseless, and accused South Africa of acting as an emissary of Hamas.

Israeli officials say they seek to minimise civilian fatalities and emphasise that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, operating from homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

The case remains ongoing, and proceedings at the ICJ typically last for years.

But on Thursday, World Court President Iwasawa told the packed Great Hall of Justice, “The court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, carried out widespread sexual violence, committed extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya.”

Gambia launched proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019.

It asked the court to rule that Myanmar had breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, to order an end to illegal actions targeting the Rohingya, and to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Melanie O’Brien, professor of international law at the University of Western Australia, is among those to note that the Myanmar case echoes aspects of the proceedings against Israel—particularly debates over whether military operations were legitimate responses to attacks by armed group.

“This case will certainly impact other genocide cases,” said Priya Pillai, head of the Asia Justice Coalition.

Since the Holocaust, international courts have recognised genocide in only a handful of cases, including the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, and crimes by Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s.

Judges at the Hague-based court are also considering other allegations of genocide.

Ukraine also has a case pending against Russia. Shortly after Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv accused Russia of fabricating genocide claims against Ukraine to justify its attack.