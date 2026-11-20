Documentary maker Nancy Spielberg has criticised the increasing hostility faced by Jewish and Israeli films in Hollywood since 7 October 2023 and revealed her latest work was dropped by several international film festivals.

The sister of film director Steven was speaking as one of four panelists at a private event for 150 entertainment professionals organised by Creative Community for Peace.

Jewish and Israeli filmmakers discussed fighting cultural boycotts and the rise of controversial anti-Israel documentaries including “NAZA”, which focuses on Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Nancy Spielberg has earned her own well-respected reputation with acclaimed documentaries such as Above and Beyond (about Jewish-American pilots who helped found Israel’s Air Force), Vishniac (on the pre-Holocaust photographer Roman Vishniac), and Closed Circuit (about a 2016 Tel Aviv terror attack).

Speaking at the Encino, Los Angeles evening on 16 November, she referenced her most recent work, A Letter to David. Directed by Israeli filmmaker Tom Shoval, and released in 2025, it tells the story of David Cunio, kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on 7 October 2023 with younger brother Ariel and held in Gaza for 738 days.

The documentary explores David’s relationship with identical twin brother Eitan, who evaded capture.

Speaking to the JNS news agency, Spielberg said: “He and his brother were the last ones out. This family was torn apart. These two brothers had said they would never separate, so it was a story about humanity. It still got cancelled.”

Although the film was screened by the Berlin International Film Festival, the UK Jewish Film Festival, and the Miami Jewish Film Festival, Spielberg spoke to Jewish News in 2025 and admitted she and Tom Shoval were stunned when an unnamed UK festival invited them — then rescinded the invitation.

“The reasons they gave were that they were literally being terrorised by the prospect of violent demonstrations. How tragic it is that they succumbed. But people aren’t brave,” she said. The same festival, she adds, cancelled another unrelated film simply because it was perceived as Israeli.

Addressing the group of creatives in LA this week, she explained: “We were invited, then dropped”, she said, before adding: “We have no choice but to fight.”

Also speaking at the event was Lawrence Bender, producer of Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, who criticised the industry’s treatment of Israeli productions, saying: “Right now we’re the ‘colonisers’. So anyone who’s a lefty and a liberal thinks that Jews are the colonisers, that Israelis are the colonisers, so they’re going to immediately bash them.”

Roni Abulafia, president of the Israeli Documentary Forum, also denounced a “cultural boycott” affecting Israeli productions.

Abulafia told JNS: “There’s pressure on film festivals, on broadcasters and all kinds of venues to boycott Israeli films, even Israeli films that are critical of Israel,” but hopes to create “alternative pathways and mechanisms for our films to get out to the world” and to “get the audience back.”

Wendy Sachs, filmmaker and director of “Oct. 8,” told JNS she thinks that anti-Israel documentaries like “NAZA,” which she has seen, are popular due to a “cult of Gaza. In so many spaces, people have been captured by this ideology. They think they’re on the right side of social justice.”

Nancy Spielberg co-founded Jewish Story Partners with her brother’s Shoah Foundation and producer Roberta Grossman.