Longstanding Jewish-Christian and Jewish-Muslim partnerships were tested by the Hamas attack and war in Gaza – showing the need for more candid dialogue, interfaith education, and crisis-ready cooperation, according to a new study by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI).

Interfaith Relations in the Wake of October 7, by JPPI Fellow Dr. Ghila Amati, draws on interviews with 25 interfaith practitioners and religious leaders, academic literature, and public statements.

It examines developments in Israel and the USA, and sets out seven policy recommendations for strengthening interfaith relations.

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The report finds that the 7 October atrocities and ensuing war in the region exposed serious weaknesses in interfaith relationships built over decades. The research also identifies partnerships that endured the crisis, pointing to ways of rebuilding trust among Jewish, Christian, and Muslim communities.

In Jewish-Christian relations, responses by major Christian institutions, including the Vatican, disappointed some Jewish leaders who had expected clearer expressions of solidarity following Hamas’s attacks. What they perceived as ambiguity prompted questions about the strength of partnerships cultivated over many years.

Jewish-Muslim relations also faced severe strain. Some dialogue initiatives were suspended amid the war and mounting tensions between communities.

Yet the study also finds evidence of resilience. In Haifa, established ties between religious and municipal leaders enabled rapid cooperation after 7 October. Other initiatives – particularly those centred on humanitarian work and opposition to antisemitism and Islamophobia – continued despite substantial political and social pressure.

Some Jewish participants had assumed that their Christian and Muslim counterparts understood Israel’s central place in Jewish religious, historical, and collective identity. The aftermath of the attacks showed that this understanding could not be taken for granted.

Rather than sidestepping issues including Zionism, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, or competing religious claims to the Holy Land, the study urges interfaith organisations to develop ways to discuss them candidly.

Among the study’s seven recommendations are the introduction of interfaith education into Israel’s national curriculum; municipal interfaith councils modelled on Haifa’s experience; and crisis-response protocols to keep religious communities in contact and able to support one another during emergencies.

The education proposals include greater familiarity with Judaism, Christianity, and Islam through visits to religious institutions and encounters with members of other faith communities.

The study also calls for the formal integration of religious diplomacy into Israeli foreign policy, stronger coordination among government ministries, sustained engagement with influential Christian and Muslim institutions abroad, and continued support for interfaith initiatives that remained active during the war.

The study concludes that 7 October should prompt not the abandonment of interfaith engagement but a reassessment of how it is conducted.

Click here to read the full report.