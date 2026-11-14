Paperweight volunteers recognised with King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The Paperweight Trust has been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, recognising its volunteers’ dedication to helping people across the Jewish community overcome financial, legal and administrative difficulties.

This prestigious award is the highest recognition of its kind in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE for volunteer groups. It celebrates the contribution of volunteers whose practical support helps stabilise families, manage debts and protect homes.

Paperweight provides free, confidential, one-to-one practical support with debt, housing, family breakdown, forms, bereavement, welfare and everyday bureaucratic administration.

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Its volunteer caseworkers work alongside clients resolving problems that feel overwhelming, often supporting them over weeks or months helping to stabilise critical family situations.

Chair of Paperweight, Benjamin Conway said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This recognition belongs first and foremost to our extraordinary volunteers, who give so generously of their time, expertise and compassion. They make an immeasurable difference to the lives of people who are struggling, often at moments when they feel they have nowhere else to turn.”

Chief executive Bayla Perrin added that the honour “is a clear acknowledgement, of the vital service that Paperweight provides across the community spectrum and the links between mental health, ill health, and debt, and the stresses and strains of modern-day life. We see how much care goes into this work. The preparation, time, attention and persistence is exceptional, and we are enormously proud that this dedication has received such an exceptional royal honour. It is also a tribute to all our loyal friends and supporters who have trusted and encouraged us.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King.