Parental eruv stance could cost children school place in strictly-Orthodox split
Parents face tough choice as admissions tie compliance with UOHC rulings to oversubscription criteria
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
A new split has emerged in the strictly-Orthodox community in north-west London over the newly-approved Golders Green eruv.
Details of the split – a difference of opinion between the Union of Orthodox Synagogues (UOHC) and the Federation – emerged after a parent questioned the admissions policy of Pardes House.
The parent said they were considering sending their son to the school’s reception class in September next year. But the parent wanted to clarify what would happen if they answered “no” to a question on the form about compliance with the UOHC rulings “in respect of the north-west London Eiruv/in”.
The UOHC has recently issued a stern public notice stating that “we have already revealed our opinion several times that one should not establish an eruv in a large city such as London (except in streets that have three complete partitions), due to concerns about both Biblical and rabbinic law”.
The school was asked to confirm if “answering no indicated that the family did not meet the criteria for “the designation of Orthodox Jewish (Charedi) as described in the Introduction to the Pardes House Primary school admissions policy”… and what the impact of answering no would be “on an applicant’s ranking in the oversubscription criteria”.
Admissions secretary for Pardes House, Sarah Russell, told the parent that compliance or otherwise with UOHC rulings had no bearing on the family’s designation as Charedi for the purpose of admission to the school.
But, she said, if the parent answered “no” to compliance with UOHC rulings on the eruv, there would indeed be an effect. “The child on whose behalf the application is made will be prioritised below children who fall within categories 1,2 and 3 of the oversubscription criteria”.
In other words, it is understood that unless a family is prepared to tell Pardes House that they do not agree with the new eruv, and that they do agree with the UOHC denunciation of it, then if the school’s admissions are oversubscribed next year their child has less chance of being admitted.
Behind the scenes lies a tangled web of opinion and counter-opinion, part of a larger battle for supremacy in the strictly Orthodox communities between the UOHC and the Federation. Not every rabbi on the UOHC, for example, signed the condemnation of the eruv; Rabbi Shlomo Freshwater, whose Sassover synagogue is affiliated to both the UOHC and the Federation, has published responsa (rabbinical opinions) in favour of the new eruv.
He did not sign the UOHC public notice and congregants from his synagogue have now sent him a letter calling on him to resign from the UOHC rabbinate and dissociate himself from their ruling.
Meanwhile, other rabbis have signed the UOHC notice, despite being specifically consulted some time ago by the Federation’s Rabbi Shraga Zimmerman to ask if there were halachic objections to the new eruv — and being told there were not.
All this means that those families who had wished to take advantage of the new eruv might now be glancing uneasily over their shoulders, worried that using it would affect their children’s education prospects.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.