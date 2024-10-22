Party time! All the inspo you need for your next simcha

As sure as night follows day, the Jewish News Big Event follows Yom Tov and this season it promises to be better than ever with three rooms at the Hilton Double Tree filled with suppliers for your upcoming simcha.

If you’re thinking about making a celebration this is where you need to be on Sunday 3 November to get inspiration, ideas and chat to the people whose job it is to make sure your party is everything you want it to be.

Music and magic, balloons and beauticians, florists and photographers, venues and videographers will all be there, plus the most stunning wedding dresses, fantastic caterers and loads of creative ideas to make your simcha stand out.

Jewish News Big Event is at DoubleTree by Hilton London Elstree WD6 5PU on Sunday 3 November 11am – 4 pm. Entry is free.