Pet Tails ( pets@jewishnews.co.uk)

Time to talk about Teddy

It has been a tail-wagging few months for Teddy, the Israel Guide Dog Center puppy named in honour of the late Martin Segal, beloved UK executive director who passed away last year. This gentle golden pup followed by Jewish News has not only stolen the hearts of all who meet him but is showing early promise of becoming a standout trainee.

Still in the capable hands of a devoted puppy raiser who works at the prosecutor’s office, Teddy clocks in daily at the courthouse, where he is known for having excellent social skills and astonishing sensitivity.

He has also become a bit of a social star and snapshots of him at the dog Purim party show him playing with fellow puppies. Although it’s still too early to predict whether Teddy’s future lies in guiding or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) support, updates in September will reveal more but, so far, all paws point to a bright future.

In a touching tribute to the man after whom Teddy was named, the Israel Guide Dog Center has unveiled a new veterinary clinic in Beit Oved

in Martin’s memory. The opening reception brought together a delegation of supporters, including Martin’s widow Rebecca.

“Martin believed so passionately in the work of the Center – not just the dogs, but the difference they make to people’s lives,” Rebecca shared. “He would be deeply touched to see how the new clinic will ensure every dog receives the best care possible. It’s a legacy he would be proud of.”

The need for this facility couldn’t be more urgent. With the Center’s reputation as a beacon of independence for the blind, visually impaired or those suffering from PTSD, the number of puppies born on-site has surged. These future heroes, along with hundreds of already-working dogs, now have access to the best medical care.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, a record-breaking crowd of 200 attended the annual supper quiz at New North London Synagogue last month. The biggest turnout in the event’s history was, as always, a chance for supporters to test themselves on trivia, eat and win raffle prizes. Martin would have loved the special bonus round devoted to the life-changing work of the Center, but his concern would now be that the centre is struggling

http://israelguidedog.org.uk

Hero lands in Hampstead

He’s eight years old, has soulful eyes, and knows exactly where Pat the butcher keeps the good stuff. Meet Julius – the four-legged therapist from Israel who has become a celeb in NW3, with his photo as the florist’s mascot.

Julius is a Caucasian Shepherd dog, a breed that hails from somewhere in Georgia, Armenia or Azerbaijan, where they guard livestock against wolves and bears. Known for their fearless loyalty and calm strength, it is understandable that Julius proved to be an outstanding therapy companion for those affected by October 7.

Children were immediately drawn to the gentle giant – so big and fluffy – who has now relocated to London from Tel Aviv with his owner, Isaac, also a therapist. “Julius is my best friend and my Zen teacher,” says Isaac. “He teaches patience, presence and has no judgement.”

Completely acclimatised to UK weather and enjoying the green space, Julius behaves as though he were born here, walking, unleashed, to see Georgie the baker and other proprietors, who give him treats. Julius is now registered with the Mayhew Clinic as a therapy dog and is currently supporting children at a Hampstead primary school. But he is eager for more therapy gigs , so if you know where his talents would be useful, contact Julius via his Instagram http://@juliusnw3

Does your dog need to understand the rules?

Need help with your dog’s behaviour? You’re not alone. Jewish parents love their pets so much they forget to impose rules. So if

you’re raising a new puppy, settling in a rescue or need fresh tools for an old friend, you need WCS Ltd.

Led by experienced behaviourist Tracie, her one-to-one consultations offer calm, personalised support to help you and your dog understand each other better. Using reward-based methods, Tracie works with you to tweak and teach for lasting change.

From toilet training to reactivity, separation struggles to lead-pulling,

each session is tailored to your dog’s needs and you get a detailed follow-up report to guide your progress. So you make the chicken soup and leave the one-to-one support to Tracie.

Email tracie@wcsdogs.co.uk; Instagram http://@waggingtons Phone 07900 123456

Looking for a partner? Get a pup

In a world in which swiping left is the norm, seeking a match through meaningful conversation feels like a lost art. But it’s different if you have a dog…

Martine Davis is convinced it improves your chances of meeting someone – and, as the founder of exclusive matchmaking agency Page Introductions, she is no stranger to helping others hook up and knows dogs are like magnets. A Bichon Frise or a Boston Terrier spark chats with all sorts, and among them may be the one. That’s why Martine has launched Meet My Paws – a social platform for dog owners that’s turning casual strolls into real connections. Whether you’re single, attached, divorced or tired of walking alone, this free community is there to help you meet people via your pup.

Martine set the ball rolling on walks with her Cavapoochon, Rusty modelling a T-shirt that read ‘My owner is single’ (available from Martine’s online store). “Sometimes the hardest part is just saying hello,” says Martine. “Meet My Paws does the introducing. The rest is up to you – and your dog.” Members can search by location, dog breed or interests, and can arrange walks, coffees or adventures – at home or even while travelling. Join the pack and see where your lead leads.

http://meetmypaws.com

HELP ISRAEL’S Animals

There are donkeys urgently needing to see you at Moshav Burgata, near Netanya. Forty-nine beautiful donkeys and two lovely horses, to be precise, that require some love and attention at the on-site sanctuary. The sanctuary relies on voluntary help – so help is needed, preferably from those with ‘a sensible mind who can use their own initiative’ and in possession of sturdy shoes and know-how to walk a donkey. Or three. In the summer heat. There are not enough staff to lead, so it’s all down to you and you’re advised to bring a hat.

Since October 7 sent so many to the army, there has been a shortage of help in all animal facilities, which are full because of the amount of orphaned pets and growth in strays. It is for

that reason Facebook group Swords

of Iron posts constantly for volunteers. So if you are going to Israel, or know someone who is, and they have a few hours spare, there are donkeys,

two horses, quite a few rescued cats and two darling dogs waiting to meet them.

To find out more, send a WhatsApp message to +972 543221725.