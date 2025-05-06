Vet clinic dedicated to cherished supporter

Martin Segal, the beloved UK Executive Director of the Israel Guide Dog Centre who passed away last January has been honoured in a heartfelt ceremony marking the opening of the Centre’s brand new, state-of-the-art Veterinary Clinic.

The entrance hall of the expanded facility is dedicated to to Martin memory and last week the centre in in Beit Oved hosted a reception for a delegation of supporters, among them Martin’s widow, Rebecca Segal who was introduced by the Centre’s co-founder, Noach Braun.

“Today is a beautiful reminder of the wonderful work he did and how much respect you all had for him,” said Rebecca about her husband who received a posthumous MBE in April.”This place has grown and changed so much from when I first came here in 2011, and it will always have a special place in my heart.”

Rebecca continued: “Martin believed so passionately in the work of the Centre—not just the dogs, but the difference they make to people’s lives. He would be deeply touched to see how this new clinic will ensure that every dog receives the best care possible. It’s a legacy he would be proud of.”

The Israel Guide Dog Centre has long been a beacon of independence and healing pairing expertly trained dogs with people living with blindness, visual impairments and PTSD, and with rising demand for guide and service dogs, the Centre has experienced a significant increase in the number of puppies born onsite . Combined with the ongoing care of hundreds of working dogs, the need for a more advanced veterinary facility became urgent.

Orna Braun, Co-Founder of the Centre and Head of Breeding, described the new clinic as the realisation of a long-held dream. “We’ve created something truly special,” she said. “This clinic gives us the tools to care for our dogs at every stage—from birth, through training, and across their working lives.”

The new facility includes a fertilisation and insemination lab, a fully equipped operating theatre, an examination room, a breeding area, and five recovery kennels. It now supports a full range of veterinary services, from vaccinations, spay/neuter procedures and minor surgeries to high-end diagnostics like ultrasound imaging, endoscopy, ECGs, digital X-rays, and post-operative rehabilitation.

“These services are not just helpful—they’re vital,” Braun explained. “Our ability to support every dog from birth through retirement directly impacts the success of every human-dog partnership we create.”

The opening of the Veterinary Clinic was made possible through the generosity of UK supporters—many of whom shared a close connection with Martin Segal and his work. Their contributions reflect a shared belief in the life-changing value of the Centre’s mission.

As Rebecca Segal concluded in her speech:

“Martin always said this place was more than a training centre—it was a community, a family. And seeing his name here, at the entrance to this beautiful new clinic, means that family will never forget him.”

For more information about the Israel Guide Dog Centre’s work, visit http://israelguidedog.org.uk.org.uk or contact info@israelguidedog.org.uk.