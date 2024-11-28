Plans for Lord Sugar drama unveiled

A drama based on the life of Lord Sugar could soon be hitting TV screens.

The Jewish News can confirm that The Apprentice star in talks with production companies and networks about the programme, which would feature key moments in the business mogul’s life.

Lord Sugar, 77, founded electronics company Amstrad aged 21, which became a highly successful household name before being sold in 2007. From 1991 to 2001, he was the chairman and part-owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club, where he played a significant role in modernising its operations. Lord Sugar has served as a life peer in the House of Lords since 2009.

Andrew Bloch, Lord Sugar’s long-term adviser, told Jewish News: “Talks are under way for the project, with ideas on the table spanning from a straight biopic through to a drama inspired by real-life events.” He added that this would be a “great way” to mark the 20th series of The Apprentice , which will screen in 2026.

Bloch revealed the news earlier this week where he was interviewed during a Q&A session at an event to mark the new premises of Resource, a dedicated employment support organisation for the Jewish community. During the event, the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis affixed the mezuzah and officially inaugurated the offices.

Bloch spoke about The Apprentice, careers and working with Lord Sugar, who he described as a “kind, funny family man with incredible attention to detail.

“He has taught me so much about work-life balance, something he has managed to achieve incredibly effectively. Thanks to him, I’ve learnt how to be content with what I have, managing a family life yet still having a real focus for business. Lord Sugar doesn’t need to work but loves what he does. He’s always on it. I know that if I emailed anyone in my contacts, Lord Sugar would be the first to reply.”

Lord Sugar came up with the idea for the TV drama after being inspired by the films Tetris and Blackberry, which are based on real-life stories about iconic tech products and their creators. The Amstrad founder reached out to Noah Pink, the writer of Tetris, via X (Twitter), writing: “I need to contact you on an exciting movie project.”

It is not yet known when production will start or who might play the Hackney-born businessman, who has joked that he would like Martin Freeman to do it.