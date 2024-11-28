Unemployment rising among Jewish professionals over 50, says charity chief

As economic pressures mount, a rising number of Jewish people, particularly those over 50, are finding themselves out of work, says Victoria Sterman, the chief executive of Resource, the community charity that has been helping people into work for over 30 years.

The organisation has seen a 100 percent increase in clients over the past three years. Thirty percent of Resource clients are over 50 – a demographic that is facing unique obstacles in re-entering the workforce.

Victoria told Jewish News: “Unemployment was low for a while but is definitely on the rise again and we are seeing a lot more people that are at a later stage in their career, who have been made redundant or whose businesses have failed. This is what’s worrying me the most.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“These are extremely qualified candidates, high-flyers who held very senior roles. Some may have planned to retire but are now struggling to make ends meet and have large financial commitments to uphold. They can’t cover costs as the cost of living has gone up. This is a huge driver in people coming to us.”

Victoria says there is a lot of age discrimination in the workplace today. “It may just be down to the hiring manager; often, the younger the hiring manager, the greater the discrimination, which has become a particular problem for those aged 55 and over. We are seeing people with amazing qualifications being told they are over-qualified, which is basically a euphemism for ‘you’re too old’.”

Victoria, who was appointed chief executive of Resource in 2013 after a career in the pharmaceutical industry, says recent graduates are also struggling to find work. “It’s not how it used to be. Lots of companies have recruitment freezes, and graduate recruitment from big firms has either been massively cut or slowed down.” Twenty-five percent of Resource clients are recent grads.

Demand is now so high for the charity’s services that Resource recently moved into new larger premises in north Finchley. The office officially opened last week by the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, who affixed the mezuzah.

The ceremony was followed by a Q and A session with PR guru Andrew Bloch, Lord Sugar’s long-term adviser about hit TV show The Apprentice, which will soon return to our screens for its 19th series.

The audience also heard from three Resource clients, who have used the charity’s services to successfully re-enter the work place.

Originally founded as part of Jewish Care, Resource has operated independently for over 20 years, providing job support to roughly 1,000 individuals annually. Services range from in-depth, one-on-one advising sessions to a variety of skills workshops including how to create an ‘elevator pitch’ and strategically use LinkedIn. The organisation has a network of professional volunteers and experts from diverse industries such as law, accounting, and management consulting, who offer personalised guidance.

Today’s job seekers face a growing array of challenges in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven hiring landscape.

One major hurdle, says Victoria, is the lengthy interview process. “Candidates often undergo seven or eight rounds of interviews for a single position, making it difficult to maintain motivation and enthusiasm.” Additionally, with a high volume of applicants for each job, standing out becomes crucial. Digital tools and AI have made it easy for candidates to rapidly send out CVs, but this convenience also means that employers are inundated with applications, raising the stakes for each applicant to distinguish themselves.

“AI-driven recruitment adds another layer of complexity. In some fields, candidates may never interact with a human during the entire hiring process. This automated approach can feel impersonal and dehumanising, leaving job seekers struggling to make genuine connections with prospective employers.”

That said, Victoria advises candidates to embrace AI. “With platforms like ChatGPT, job seekers can draft or polish their CVs and cover letters, making them more compelling and concise. AI can also assist with interview preparation by generating potential questions based on the job description.”

What makes a great CV? “It needs to capture attention within seconds. Clear formatting, ample white space, and a concise yet powerful summary of your experience can make a lasting impact.”

But standing out in today’s competitive market requires more than just a well-crafted CV—it demands effective networking, notes Victoria, adding that people should not underestimate the value of LinkedIn. “It has proven indispensable in connecting job seekers with opportunities.”

In fact, networking, above all, she says, is often the deciding factor in finding job opportunities. “While some job seekers may feel hesitant or embarrassed to reach out, networking can open doors that formal applications cannot.”

According to recent estimates, around 70 per cent of jobs are never publicly advertised but filled through connections, referrals and word of mouth. “Rather than firing off hundreds of applications, job seekers are often better off investing their time in a few face-to-face meetings. Go and meet five people for coffee. It’s likely to be far more productive.”

resource-centre.org

RESOURCE CASE STUDIES

60 year old client – insurance industry

The client lost his job after finding work too pressured, leading to performance concerns and missed targets. Their career was almost entirely in the insurance industry in insurance risk management. A very quiet, thoughtful person, who found the loss of employment devastating. The client’s adviser worked hard with them to update their CV and help them work out what they would like from a role, which took several meetings. They also had three one-to-one IT training sessions, and a mock interview. During their time at Resource they attended seven seminars (Job Search & CV, Networking, Interview Skills, Social Media Skills, Career Review & Planning, Introduction to LinkedIn, LinkedIn Beyond The Profile). After four months of hard work, the client was delighted to be a role in the exact part of the insurance industry they wanted to work. They said: “I cannot express how invaluable and supportive the whole Resource service/facility has been, at a time of great anxiety/stress, not least the sheer calibre, dedication and professionalism of all the staff/volunteers.”

Marketer, age 49

The client was an experienced marketer, who had held a number of senior roles in large organisations. Their role was made redundant out of the blue in Jan 2024, and when the client approached Resource in June, they were feeling fairly desperate, with severe financial concerns, having not been able to pay their mortgage for several months and relying on food banks to feed their family. The client has since secured a new marketing role.

They said: “The biggest thing for me is that I never called Resource and had to talk to an answerphone; I never came in on spec to be told there was nobody I could talk to. Being unemployed for several months is a dangerously dehumanising experience. It makes one feel unimportant and without value. To feel part of a community, to feel supported and listened to; taken seriously and encouraged, was massive for me. I have no doubt that for some of your users it’s a life-saver.“

A recent graduate (age 24), with a degree in animation

The client had very limited work experience, and described himself as very nervous and socially awkward but with strong technical skills. Their adviser felt that they would benefit from introductions to network contacts – which the Relationship Manager facilitated via our network of connections in a wide variety of industries – and she made introductions.

With help from the Relationship Manager the client made written contact using a CV and cover letter, and she also gave them advice to prepare for interview. One of the contacts, the head of an animation studio, was very impressed by the client’s experience and he offered them an internship. Today, the client is flourishing in the role, and very hopeful that it will lead to a permanent role. Their confidence and ability to network has increased significantly and, having had support from Resource they now have the potential for a thriving career.