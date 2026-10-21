PM backs national security adviser amid row over wife’s social media posts

Downing Street has said Andy Burnham backs his national security adviser amid a row over the adviser’s wife’s apparent support for banned group Palestine Action.

Sarah Helm, a journalist and author who is married to Jonathan Powell, posted on X last Thursday: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”

Her post faced scrutiny from the Metropolitan Police, as Palestine Action is banned as a terrorist organisation, but the force said it did not meet the criminal threshold and no further action would be taken.

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The Tories have since written to Mr Burnham asking him to say if he has confidence in Powell.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman praised the national security adviser on Wednesday, calling him “one of the finest diplomats in our generation” and reiterating that the views of his wife “are held by an individual who doesn’t represent the government in any capacity”.

Shadow national security minister Alicia Kearns had highlighted another post in her letter to Mr Burnham, in which Helm was asked if her husband was instrumental in banning Palestine Action as well as whether he had any input in the move and could unban them.

Helm responded: “Nope and nope.”

Kearns said: “If her account is accurate, sensitive detail about the handling of a terrorism proscription has been disclosed on social media from within the national security adviser’s own household.

“If it is inaccurate, it is still wildly inappropriate that she is discussing this on social media.”

Elsewhere in her letter, the Tory asked if the Cabinet Office would investigate Ms Helm’s “disclosure” and whether the Prime Minister would be reviewing Mr Powell’s security clearance in light of the social media posts.

She asked: “Do you retain full confidence in the national security adviser, and do you consider his position tenable?”

Asked if Powell should be discussing his work with his wife, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I’m not going to get into people’s private lives.

“You’ve got our position on the national security adviser and his track record.

“As I’ve said, the proscription of Palestine action followed a rigorous and evidence-based decision-making process endorsed by Parliament.”

Referring to a passage from Kearns’ letter, he went on: “As the shadow national security, safeguarding, and foreign affairs minister says, ‘Every family is entitled to privacy, and the spouses and public officials are entitled to hold and express their own views’.”

Asked if Burnham had confidence in Powell, he said: “I think I’ve answered that question already.”